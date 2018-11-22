Hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani On How To Protect Your Hair From Pollution And Style It This Festive Season

Since Diwali, I have been fighting the already lost battle of trying to revive my dead hair, thanks to all the dust and pollution from fireworks and I am sure that there are many others like me, desperate to get back those shiny, healthy locks. Well, we can stop worrying as renowned hair-stylist Adhuna Bhabani, founder and creative director, BBLUNT, is here with her secret store of hair care and styling tips.

On haircare tips during the festive season

“The stress and strain of modern city life, as it is, leave your hair as stressed as you are. Festivities mean fireworks and with that comes an awful lot of dust and pollution. To add to that, the pressure of constantly having to dress our best pushes us to resort to extreme styling with heated tools and sometimes even consider chemically treating our hair. Coloring our hair, too, seems like a popular choice at this time of the year.



Dust, pollution, not protecting our hair enough from heated tools or post a chemical service, can leave our hair severely damaged. The continuous use of heated tools such as hair dryers, hot rollers, flat irons or curling tongs damages the hair if it isn’t protected. People often tend to apply heat to their hair without using any styling product before. This equals to putting your skin in the sun without sunblock. Similarly, long hours in the sun, heat, and humidity, as well as other environmental factors that we expose our hair to on a daily basis, play a considerable role in damaging our hair.



Get a regular trim or haircut every six-eight weeks in order to rid your hair of split ends and keep it looking and feeling healthy. We suggest prevention rather than cure. So whether you’re looking to colour your hair, take to heat styling frequently or even consider putting your hair through chemical treatments, it is important to prepare your hair with a range of products developed to tackle any resulting damage.



Pick the right shampoo and conditioner combination with color-protect and repairing properties for your hair and scalp type. We also recommend that you wash your hair less often in the winter months, as over-cleansing can scrub away the protective layer of natural oils that hold in moisture. But remember to always condition and try and limit the use of heated tools like hair dryers, hot rollers, flat irons or curling tongs to prevent split ends and hair breakage.”



On colors for the festive month



“Hair color is something very personal. When picking a shade, it’s important to keep in mind your skin tone, eye color as well as the color of your wedding ensemble. Depending on what you prefer, you can pick from a variety of natural tones such as warm browns like chocolate, honey and caramel and vibrant reds like mahogany and burgundy.



For global color, even if you’re doing this at home, go for the shine. You can tell a quality hair color by the shine that it delivers. Great color and shine should go hand in hand. You can also opt to go in for a balayage or ombre, perfect to flaunt the darkness of your natural hair color at the top. Semi-blondes are for those who want a bolder look and who dare to go a few shades brighter than their natural hair color. This can be done with highlights. Face contouring is another coloring technique like hair make-up; it helps to highlight or camouflage certain facial features. If you’re a fan of updos or often find yourself inclined to some elaborate styling, colored hair is the best, as it accentuates waves and curls and also gives an illusion of added volume to the hair. For that vacation, long due, sun-kissed tones and tousled texture look nothing short of gorgeous.



We recommend simple tones. However, for your color to last longer and not fade, be sure to maintain the vibrancy by using a shampoo and conditioner combination with color protect properties.”



On what accessories to use



“A bob: A hairband works great as a colour pop and complements a chic bob perfectly. Scarves are a great alternative that doubles up as hairbands too. You can also experiment with the popular exposed bobby pin trend and create patterns like crosses and stars.



Long hair: Go all out and accessorize with flowers which are definitely the most trending go-to accessory at the moment. They will lend a fresh look to any festive ensemble. Floral options that work best are orchids, full-bloom roses, even daisies, but the smaller, more delicate flowers like gypsophila, more commonly known as baby’s breath, are quite the rage globally.



Shoulder-length hair: You can also pick from a variety of jeweled hairpieces like diamante brooches, embellished pins, and pearl drops.”



On how to prep it up for styling



“Prep for styling: Ready towel-dried hair with a dollop-sized amount of leave-in cream (you can try BBLUNT’s new Repair Remedy Leave-in Cream) which tames frizz and readies the hair for all the styling that follows. It also shields against environmental pollution.”

H/T: The Telegraph

