Hailing From A Small Village, 24 Y.O. Atithi Haider Grew Up With The Dream To Break Gender Stereotypes

Living in Gangnapur in Bengal’s Nadia district, Atithi Haider was in class 10th when she decided to become a priest. Today, at the age of 24, she is pursuing a four-year course in Divinity from Calcutta’s Bishop’s College, after which she will be eligible for the post of church minister- a post that has been male-dominated till date.

“Since childhood, I noticed that male priests preside over all our church functions. And that was and still is the case in other communities as well. I raised this question with our principal priest,” Atithi said. She never wanted to become a priest just for the sake of doing it, as she believes in helping others as the stepping stone to assuming the respected post. Like she often advises her father to help others in the community even though they are poor as well.

Atithi also teaches Payal, a special needs child living next door. “I don’t know what will happen to Payal’s education once Atithi leaves for higher studies,” said Payal’s mother.

After her training is complete, she plans to “serve people irrespective of their religion, caste and creed. I wish to be their support and through my ministry, I would like to counsel them.”

“By now everyone knows that a daughter of Gangnapur is readying to be a priest. Believe it or not, there was an unexpectedly large gathering in February; everyone wanted to see her,” said a Gangnapur resident.

H/T: The Telegraph