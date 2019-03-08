Hailed As The Most Powerful Superhero, ‘Captain Marvel’ Falls Short Of The Over-Hyped Expectations

Despite Marvel churning out gems like Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War lately, sadly Captain Marvel feels like just another film out there. What doesn’t help is the fact that DC comics gave us a much better female superhero – Wonder Woman – and if it comes down to a face-off between her and Captain Marvel, there is hardly any doubt whom the audience would root for.



The story didn’t have plot holes, the continuity was smooth, but what put the brakes on the film is the fact that its lead actor Brie Larson, as Captain Marvel a.k.a Vers a.k.a Carol Danvers, just refused to part with her straight face, devoid of any emotion or expression.

The biggest insult to the film is that she reminds viewers of Hal Jordan of the massively disappointing Marvel film, Green Lantern. Even Paul Benjamin Mendelsohn, who plays the presumed-villain-but-really-a-hero character of Talos, manages to show more emotion even with his Skrull prosthetics, which the actor himself calls ‘pig head.’ But what Brie lacks in acting, she more than makes up for in her kickass action scenes, which she pulls off effortlessly.

Avengers: Infinity War ended with Thanos snapping his fingers and obliterating half of all life in the universe, dusting away many of our beloved characters. In its post-credit scene, we see Nick Fury (Samuel Jackson) sending a message to Captain Marvel.

The film was only made to introduce a character who is supposedly going to be the savior of the entire mankind, the Avengers, and serve as a stepping stone for the next film in the franchise, The Avengers: Endgame. If that’s the case, she didn’t really come across as a superpowerful almighty superhero in the film, as she fought puny villains and blasted them away with energy beams from her hands. Not that amazing, as we know even Ironman and Thor have similar powers, and they sure as hell weren’t a match for Thanos. As this is the film that introduces the one on whom the fate of the universe hinges, it isn’t apparent what is so different about her that sets her apart from the Avengers and gives her the edge they don’t have.

The rest of the cast, including the cat (yep, even her), was definitely the saving grace of the film. The ongoing banter between Captain Marvel and the digitally de-aged versions of Nick Fury are something to look out for and gives us some rare LOL moments. It is the small comic elements that will keep away those big sleepy yawns in the first half, which unfortunately drags. For long, fans of Fury had wanted to solve the mystery behind how he lost his left eye, as he said in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, that he lost it when he trusted someone. Time to find out, peeps!

Apart from their scattered humorous moments and some easter eggs, the sole redeeming factor of the film is that Marvel did feature a female superhero after 11 years and 20 films and that’s quite something. Also, in some ways, Carol Danvers comes across as the very symbol of a strong woman standing up to men for telling her what she can and can’t do. She peels away layers of what others told her she is, to discover herself and bloom into the superwoman she always had been.