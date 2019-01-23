Had Sleepless Nights, It’s Beyond My Control Now: Karan Johar On Hardik Pandya Row

After a huge controversy following their misogynistic comments on Koffee With Karan, Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul have been in the news. But one person who remained silent on the issue- Karan Johar, has finally opened up about the on-going row.

Speaking to ET, Karan said, “I have to say that I feel very responsible because it was my show, it was my platform. I invited them as guests and so the ramifications and repercussion of the show are my responsibility. I have had so many so many sleepless nights just wondering about how I can undo this damage, who is gonna listen to me. It’s now gone into a zone which is beyond my control.”

Admitting to their comments being inappropriate, he said, “I have to say and I don’t defend myself when I say this. I have to say that the questions that I asked the two boys are the questions I ask everyone including women. Deepika (Padukone) and Alia (Bhatt) were on the show, I asked them those questions. I have no control about the answers that come my way.”

However, Karan also pointed out saying that he is not justifying the comments made on the show. “I regret what has happened to them. And, then there was talk about me actually enjoying the TRP, I don’t care about the TRPs.I am just saying is that I think that perhaps things were said that may have crossed boundaries and I apologise because it was my platform from where it happened. I feel the boys have faced the price for it already.”

H/T: TimesNow