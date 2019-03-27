Habiba Ashna Marhoon On The Need For An Intra-Afghan Dialogue In The Ongoing Peace Deal Discussions

As the peace deal in Afghanistan begins to move forward, there’s a question that needs to be addressed: Where are the women? Also, if women are missing from all these discussions, then who decides for them?

Afghan activist and feminist Habiba Ashna Marhoon is of the view that “any peace deal must include women” because “women to women negotiations tend to have a more positive impact than men.” Thus, according to her, for the current peace deal in Afghanistan to yield any substantial results, it is integral for women to participate in the discussion.

In a recent Twitter chat with IWB, Habiba discussed the need for an intra-Afghan dialogue to discuss the premises of the peace deal, her vision of peace in South Asia, and the need for community building in the region.

Here are excerpts:

On the need for an intra-Afghan dialogue

Habiba Ashna Marhoon on Twitter 1: Any peace deal must include women. 2:Looking at Taliban’s history and their version of Islam,we are concerned that Taliban haven’t changed. 3: women to women negotiations tend to have more positive impact than men. 4: allowing both sides to communicate directly https://t.co/w6An9cDRzM

On women’s demands in the peace deal

Habiba Ashna Marhoon on Twitter @indianwomenblog Women demand the same thing that men demand. 1: Equality. 2: They oppose interim government. 3: Democracy 4: women oppose dissolving or deconstructing military. 5:the right to education and work 6:freedom of speech and media

On her vision of peace in the entire region of South Asia

Habiba Ashna Marhoon on Twitter @indianwomenblog We need to form something closer to EU Union in order to bring #SouthAsia together. That will only bring a long lasting peace. #crossborderdialogues

On encouraging tolerance in South Asia

Habiba Ashna Marhoon on Twitter By accepting our differences and celebrating our similarities. By reading our history that we have shared for centuries. By leaving labels behind. Before we were Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists, Or Afghan, Indian or Pakistani; we were; we are; and we will always be humans. https://t.co/5akaMCDme0

On the need for more women from Afghanistan to come forward as representatives with political powers

Habiba Ashna Marhoon on Twitter @indianwomenblog It could change the entire history of South Asia. Research has shown that women are good in negotiations and handling complex situations. So, having women in powerful positions will resolve issues and reduce conflicts #CrossBorderDialogues

On fostering compassionate leadership through community building

Habiba Ashna Marhoon on Twitter @indianwomenblog By learning about one another and removing all the barriers that had stopped us in the past. We are all suffering and going through similar situations. Read books about women, or use social media or just talk to a woman from other country #WeAreOneTeam. #CrossBorderDialogues

On the coexistence of religious diversity with peace and harmony

Habiba Ashna Marhoon on Twitter @indianwomenblog History of religions have taught us that,no religion was meant to be violent.Religion has always been used by”men” to divide people.First,they divided us into”men”n “women” then into different other categories. So,respect differences, understand that love and kindness is the key

On her message to the entire South Asian women’s community

Habiba Ashna Marhoon on Twitter 1: Own your narrative. 2: We are all going through similar situations. 3: Do not allow men to dictate law or any tradition 4: Foster sisterhood 5: Sisterhood is real and it works https://t.co/2j1xFayKEl

Owing to the diverse albeit rich cultural backdrop of the region, South Asian geopolitics remains unique in its own way. The culture, the religion, and the confusing international narratives have all amalgamated together to give birth to a politics unlike any other in South Asia.

While the social and political movements in the West might inspire us, we need a system of our own to incorporate them as per our surroundings. Our triggers are different, our catalysts are different, our methods are different, and therefore it becomes imperative that our understanding of it must be different too. We cannot see ourselves from the lens of the outsider like a narrative developed with only half-hearted efforts.

IWB recognises that the need right now is to take charge of the situation and facilitate a dialogue among women representatives from South Asian nations like Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, China, and Sri Lanka.