Gymnast Aruna Reddy Clinches A Bronze And Becomes 1st Indian To Win An Individual Medal

Indian gymnastics has found yet another star with Aruna Budda Reddy clinching the bronze medal in the women’s vault at the Gymnastics World Cup in Melbourne.

Aruna Reddy has secured her name in the history by becoming the first Indian gymnast to clinch an individual medal. Reddy scored 13.649 to secure her medal as she finished behind Tjasa Kysslef of Slovenia and Emily Whitehead of Australia who clinched the gold and silver medals respectively.

Here is a picture of the medal ceremony:

The 22-year-old won her first medal in the year 2015 and the achievement inspired her to pursue the sport further. She is also a former black belt and karate trainer. Aruna had been pursuing a medal for quite some time as she finished 14th at the qualification round of the Vault apparatus at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and finished 6th on Vault at the 2017 Asian Championships.

Another Indian woman Pranati Nayak finished sixth in the same event. Rakesh Patra also finished fourth in the men’s rings event. Aruna is now slated to contest in the final round of the floor event and Rakesh is also to compete in the final rounds of parallel bars for now.

Indian gymnastics is a recent phenomenon which is catching up slowly. It was in 2010 when Ashish Kumar clinched a bronze at the 2010 Commonwealth Games, then after a long hiatus Dipa Karmakar became the first Indian gymnast to qualify for Olympics in 52 years and Aruna’s win surely is an indication that there is a lot that the country should now explore in this direction.

H/T: The Times of India