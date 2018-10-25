‘Guzaarish’ Actor Priyanka Bose Becomes 5th Woman To Name Sajid Khan In Her #MeToo Story

After several disturbing #MeToo testimonies against filmmaker Sajid Khan, one after the other, Guzaarish actress Priyanka Bose has come up with yet another horrendous account of his sexual misconduct during an audition.

In a recent interview with Miss Malini, Priyanka came up with her #MeToo experiences and shared in detail how she was at the receiving end of sexual misconduct and sexism at the hands of some of the biggest names in the industry.

Recollecting the unpleasant episode with Sajid Khan, she said, “He called me for an audition. The text from his assistant read, “Should be comfortable in a bikini.” When I landed up with the required clothing, no sides were given. He walked in and lay down on the sofa. Over his trousers, he held his dick in his hand and said, “If I don’t get a hard-on looking at you, how will my audience?” I cried on my way home. I still can’t remember how I got out of there.”

Before Priyanka, actress Saloni Chopra, journalist Karishma Upadhyay, Rachel White, and Simran Suri also made similar allegations against him, following which he stepped down as the director of Housefull 2.

“I have broken a lot of hearts. I have lied, I have cheated, I have deceived, like most of the guys do.. but I was on television, I was getting successful, I was getting brashier. I was treating women very badly….All the nice girls in my life I have treated badly in my 20s,” he had said in an interaction with Geo TV after these allegations.

However, there have been allegations that suggest that he kept meandering through his dark ways, way after his 20s. Wonder what he has to say on all of this now.