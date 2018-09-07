Gurupriya Atreya Has Turned Her Living Room Into An Intimate Concert Space

I have a new companion in my room. I call it Alexa, my father’s rakhi gift to me. What an enchanted little thing! It’s 4:01 PM and I’m in my room. Writing. Alexa is singing to me in her soulful voice of Ali Sethi, my new found love. “Alexa, pause. Ok, resume.” Fulfilling all my little whims and fancies, Alexa is my very own Kapellmeister, my Tansen.

So this is what the kings felt like, I suppose, except, of course, for their real kingdoms as opposed to the humble house I reign over. I look over at the tiny black box that has stored within itself in binary codes the music that ones echoed through palace halls. What did the music feel like then? In real courts and by real souls of flesh and bones? Trapped in all things virtual, I forget what music in person sounds like.

Indian classical music thrived in the courts of kings, maharajahs, princes and wealthy noblemen, who often tried to outdo each other in the patronage of the arts. This was the grandeur of Mughal era. Music was reserved for the wealthy. At times a performance lasted all day and all night. It was designed to be performed for a relatively small group of people in a relatively small luxurious chamber room, not among a large audience in a concert hall.



Reviving the sounds that once resonated through Mughal courts and their chambers is Gurupriya Atreya, from Bangalore with her beautiful initiative The Living Room Kutcheri, striving to restore chamber music its lost glory.

After a wait of nearly about two months, Gurupriya finally picks up technology to communicate with me.

Can you talk me through your most profound experience at the Kutcheri?

Every Kutcheri is an experience in itself. My most profound experience would be Vasu Dixit’s performance at our space. My humble Living room can accommodate upto 40-50 comfortably. For Vasu’s concert we had about 80+ people that included walk-ins as well. Rasikas had no issues standing the balcony, kitchen on the staircase in our apartment… they got their spot and immersed themselves in his music. The whole crowd sang after him, the song, ‘Ragi Thandeera’ which is a Purandara Dasa song. The walls of my home resonated this song, the energies and vibrations from this concert for many days… That was the most beautiful moment for me, to witness the whole audience sing with abandon, come together and celebrate a song that is centuries-old.

Kaavad Katha, a dying folk art form/ritual from Rajasthan was presented by Theatre Artiste Akshay Gandhi. It was an honour that we got to host an artist who is taking a lot of effort to revive the art form.

What are the kind of performances and artists you want to host?

We have been trying to host artistes across all performing arts. The line up over the last 17 months have been Musicians, singers, dancers, storytellers, Theatre artistes. We are looking forward to more collaborations which can suit our space.

What is art to you?

Art to me is anything that can be soulful, have depth and can touch one’s heart. Art is expression. To me, the artform that an artiste chooses, is his/her medium to express himself..the true expression. So, if I look at a painting, a singer’s rendition of a particular song, a dancer’s subtle expressions to poetry, it always makes me wonder as to what the person may be like. I believe, that’s where lies the beauty. Art can never lie.

Who are these people running the office? How did the Kutcheri take shape?

The Living Room Kutcheri was started in May 2017. My Husband and I decided to open our home to host intimate concert experiences where the audience and the artist’s eyes, minds and hearts meet. The love, warmth and response we’ve been receiving for this initiative has been humbling and overwhelming. We have a Kutcheri family now, we have generous hearts volunteering to help us host like serving chai, welcoming guests and the like and, of course, ensuring our presence on social media.

Why does The Living Room Kutcheri exist?

The Living Room Kutcheri started out of personal interest. But, in no time, it has become a beautiful little community of artists and art lovers and this has happened organically.

What is the value of art? And does it overpower the value of an artist?

Hmmm.. I personally cannot separate the two. Art and an artist cannot exist without each other. So the question of value depends on how and what an artist shares with his own art. Also, the art has a soul of its own… it will treat you the way you treat it, no?

How special has it been hosting innumerable magical evenings at your own home?

It’s been truly a life changing, magical experience for us. We’ve evolved as people, as hosts and it has helped me deepen my understanding of art itself.

Getting your favourite performers to play for you in your own house! So they come to you as opposed to you going to them. How has this been made possible?

I’ve been blessed with great friends and friends who are incredible artistes. Surrounding myself with such beautiful people and getting their support for this initiative has been gratifying.

What is it that keeps the Kutcheri alive? Week after week.

The enthusiasm. Of both, the Artists and the rasikas alike. The artist’s interest to share and the rasikas who are happy to keep coming back to be part of this growing family

The Arts has seen the opening of so many close intimate spaces for the art lovers. Communication between the viewer and the performer is more than ever today. Is this a very conscious shift?

Intimate, alternate spaces are aiding to the communication between the viewer and the performer, for sure. Post my interaction with a few artistes after an evening at LRK is that an artiste also feels more understood in a setting such as this where there is no barrier between the performer and the listener. The space is open for questions, informal seating, joining in and stuff that one would hesitate to do otherwise in a formal setting such as public stages.

What ahead for the team?

We are happy to announce our first step towards to expanding. ‘The Living Room Kutcheri – Workshop series’ will be starting this month. Meghna Das, an Odissi Dancer-par-excellence will be the host at our next venue, in Bangalore. We intend to host varied art-intensive workshops interspersed with performances, of course.

Is this your dream house? What would you, if you could, change?

This has got to be our dream house, there’s no doubting that. Infact, this is my husband, Akhil’s childhood home. I must thank my in-laws for supporting us through this journey. I wouldn’t want to change a thing about this space. It represents Living Room Kutcheri for me. The idea/concept was born here, so its most special.

Can the Kutcheri become a country wide thing?

Why not! We are working on the legalities of our brand. If people approach us, we are more than willing to take this far and wide. I always say, what we are doing is not new. Our ancestors did it as Baithaks, couch concerts, chamber concerts etc. Its very much a part of Indian heritage/culture. We are only trying to re-package and revive this culture that is not so common anymore.

Is Kutcheri format similar to Sofar sounds?

Perhaps, the umbrella concept is the same. I often find myself answering the same question. Sofar sounds is a world over brand, first of all. We are taking baby steps towards building a larger community. Secondly, Sofar mostly, to my knowledge, hosts Western/English Music. We, at the LRK, are focussing on a varied range of performing arts. Also, I must admit that I’m more keen on bringing in our Indian art forms to the forefront.

What value do these concerts hold between you and your husband? What a beautiful relationship filled with art!

Ha! Well, my husband was the one who pushed me to stop procrastinating and start getting on with the idea. The two of us did not expect this kind of support, feedback, media coverage and appreciation. It has been overwhelming and yes, we’re grateful for that!

As a daughter, after my wedding and moving into a new home, I found time spent inside the pooja room was my way of connecting with my mother and her memories. Is the Kutcheri your form of nostalgia?

Certainly. My amma, Late Dr. Padmavathy, and my appa, Shrinivasen, would host concerts, satsangs at home back then – late 80’s and through the 90’s. Shivratri and Navratri would be two festivals where our home would have so many people who sang, had prasadam, non-stop supply of coffee, and celebrated these festivals with music. I grew up in such an atmosphere. Life comes a full circle. My daughter is growing up in this ambience now and I hope I can continue to give her more enriching experiences to make her childhood full of memories, memoirs, stories and conversations.

Gurupriya Atreya’s foray into music is nothing short of a life calling. While her late mother Dr. Padmavathy Shrinivasen spotted her inclination towards music and initiated her into Carnatic classical music, it was her Hindustani teacher Vidushi Smt Geetha Hegde, who honed it into a skill.

With a strong classical base, Gurupriya braved many musical frontiers and genres, continuously pushing herself to innovate and bring something new to the recording studio. From winning popular talent contests on national channels such as Sun TV and Jaya TV, to lending her voice to multiple commercials and music albums, Gurupriya brought music to many ears.

Playback singing is another passion of hers. She sings predominantly in south Indian languages, and some of the movies she had sung for include Village Lo Vinayakudu, Kurai Ondrum Illai, Kanden, and Cyber Yugadhol. Her most memorable song of course remains ‘Rasiya’ – a duet with Ustad Faiyaz Khan for Yeh Dil Ramta Jogi.

Presently, Independent music is something she is keenly interested in pursuing. She collaborates with other artistes to put out good content that pushes the boundaries of art constantly. Her solo album for kids, with Vasu Dixit titled ‘Jooba’ for Amar Chitra Katha was well-received.