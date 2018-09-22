Guru Rashmi Uppal Is All Set To Enchant Jaipur With An Evening of Dance And Music

As soon as we become parents, our first instinct is to amass material assets for posterity. However, how often and how many of us think about the culture inheritance which is as integral as the material possessions (perhaps more)?

Guru Rashmi Uppal, artistic director/performer/teacher at Nityam- Rashmi Uppal Centre for Performing Arts has been exploring the same question for quite some time now. Her answer to it and her reflections on the same have finally culminated into a culturally stimulating evening of Kathak dance and music called Nityam Varshikotsav 2018.

In a first of its kind initiative in Jaipur, Rashmi would be bringing together her students from Nityam and guest artist Manaswini Sharma (Disciple of Pt. Dirdhari Maharaj) on one stage. Rashmi would also perform a solo at the event.

Sounding busy but excited, Rashmi tells me, “The idea is to showcase what we have in the name of art and culture that we can hand over to the future generation.” She has ensured to give a stage to as many young and new artists as possible. “The youngest tabla player, for instance, is a four-year-old student from Nityam.”

She adds, “We have ensured to keep the evening engaging. Same reason why we have invited guest artist Manaswini Sharma to add magic to the evening. I’d also be performing beside the guest artists and Nityam students.”

Guest artist Manaswini Sharma is just 20 years old and has already finished her Nipun in Kathak (Post Graduation Diploma in Kathak) and has only recently started taking up shows. She says, “I am very excited. Big names are associated with the event. It is a great feeling.”

According to Manaswini, “Kathak is the finest art of storytelling and is a great way to spread social messages through performed art.”

Further talking on the dance form, she adds, “Of late, people have started moving towards semi-classical and fusion forms in classical. According to me, that’s not Kathak. The dance form is in itself so whole so beautiful that we don’t need to mix it with something else and deface it. We should employ it to the good end of storytelling and spreading a message instead of using it as a tactic to gain attention.”

Nityam Varshikotsav begins at 6:30 at Jawahar Kala this evening i.e. 22 September 2018.