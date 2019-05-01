Gurgaon Woman Who Told Girls They Should Be Raped For Wearing Short Dresses Needs To Be Taught, Not Harassed

When it comes to sexual assault, women are often shamed for their behaviour which supposedly ‘prompts’ men to assault them, and a video that has been going viral on social media since yesterday showcases the same mentality that promotes rape culture in our country.

A video posted by Delhi-based Shivani Gupta caught everyone’s attention when she, along with her friends, was seen seeking an apology from a woman, who allegedly told them that they “deserved to be raped” because they were wearing short dresses.

The woman who shared the video wrote, “So my friends and I were at a restaurant getting some snacks when I got told I should be ashamed of wearing a short length dress.” The girls then decided to confront the woman who made the comment and followed her to a shopping center where they started questioning her mindset while recording the entire incident.

The group asked the woman to apologise repeatedly, however, she tried to walk away from the confrontation. Things further escalated when another woman at the store came out in support of the girls and slammed the woman for her regressive attitude. The whole thing ends with the woman repeating what she had earlier told the girls, saying that if they’re wearing short clothes and walking around like that, they are inviting attention and potentially assault from the men. The girls are seen shouting and ambushing her repeatedly, demanding an apology, which they ultimately do not get.

While we stand with the girls for raising their voice against moral policing and the regressive mindset of the woman, we also feel that this kind of public shaming is never going to change anyone’s opinions, no matter how regressive or sexist. In the heat of the moment, one of the girls also told the woman that she couldn’t wear such clothes because she “didn’t have the body to flaunt them.” Fighting body shaming with body shaming is never going to take us anywhere and is the very antithesis of feminism.

Two wrongs can never make something right, and dealing with such situations by harassing or bullying the person, no matter how wrong, is also not justified. Since the video has gone viral, the woman’s name and Facebook profiles, including those of her family, have been made public. She’s deactivated them all but one can only assume the kind of hateful messages and trolling she must be currently subjected to. How does that make anything better? She herself is a victim of patriarchy, someone whose internalised misogyny runs so deep that she thought telling men to rape someone who is inappropriately dressed according to her will make the girl change the way she dresses. She is 100% wrong, but dragging her on Twitter and making her life hell is not going to solve anything.

We salute the girls for standing up in the face of this kind of outrageous behaviour, but we also hope that people who claim to be supporting her do not resort to harassing the woman any further. It might sound Utopian but it’s only through respectful dialogue and responsible actions that the world can become a better place to live in.