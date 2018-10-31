Gulabi Gang’s Founder Sampat Pal Devi On The Reach Of #MeToo In Rural India

Right from corporate boardrooms to the entertainment industry, as #MeToo has slowly risen in the country, there remains a part of country’s population, whose #MeToo stories remain widely unheard of, i.e. rural women. The questions now are what does #MeToo do for the rural women of India, how much has the movement registered its presence among them, and how can we channelise it to aid them in a better way?

In the wake of answering these questions, Indian Women Blog has partnered with Safecity. We have taken over their Twitter handle for a week where we are curating conversations on women’s safety and #MeToo in rural India. For one such conversation, we reached out to Sampat Pal Devi, the founder of Gulabi Gang and discussed the reach of #MeToo movement to the rural women of India.

Devi very explicitly and candidly unloaded the facts for us, sharing that just a handful of women are aware of the movement, with even fewer being aware of the revolution that it could bring into their lives.

On being asked the solution to the current situation, Devi said, “Mahilaon ko jagruk karne ki zarurat hai. Mahilaen agar jagruk hongi tabhi toh woh sangathan bana paengi. (The need of the hour is to spread awareness among women. They would be able to come up with a strong association only when they are aware.)”

She further pointed out the problem with our ideologies and how patriarchy has convinced women that they are not on par with the men. “You all should not subscribe to the primitive systems and ideologies. Both men and women are equal and if anyone tries to tell you any differently, you have to wage a war against them to prove them wrong,” said Devi.

She also helped us in tracing where it all goes wrong and why women rarely report cases of harassment in rural areas despite the high rates of harassment. She said, “The women keep tolerating harassment till it goes out of hand. They should speak up right at the beginning when there is not much damage done. Also, they are scared of social ostracisation. To fight all of this we need strong community support and that’s what the Gulabi Gang is working towards.”

The biggest problem with rural women remains that they always hesitate when it comes to sharing their problems. This is where they go wrong and put themselves in even more vulnerable situations. Speaking on the same, Devi said, “I think the instant something wrong happens to them, doesn’t matter of what magnitude, women should immediately raise it. Hiding such things doesn’t bring any good.”

She added, “I have seen women raising their problems after undergoing years of harassment while they could have easily avoided all their hardship by complaining at the initial level itself. This will only happen when these women are made more aware of their rights and that’s exactly Gulabi Gang is working for.”

Another problem that she came up with is that women, unlike men, themselves don’t support other women. She explained, “Men never do this. They will always come up with something like, “ladka hai, ho jata hai (he is a guy, happens).”

Devi further added, “Duniya bhar ka keechad hi keechad hai mahilaon ke liye, aur mard kuch bhi karlein, bas support (There is so much of slander for the women, while men only get support, no matter what they do). Thus, it is imperative that women stand up for each other now.”

She expressed that the very same thing happened in Bhanwari Devi’s case as well. She raised, “When the village ostracised her where were the other women? Why didn’t they stand for her? In fact, it was out of similar incidents that Gulabi Gang was born. It was out of our quest for the rights of these women that we ended up making an association.”

Since the time of its inception, Gulabi Gang has been thus working towards raising awareness among women. Devi shares, “Over the years, we have been educating women about their rights and the need for an association in claiming them. Yeh iss sangathan ki shakti ka hi nateeja hai ki hamare aas paas ke ilaakon mein purush kuch bhi galat karne se pehle 100 baar sochte hein kahin Sampat Pal ko na maloom pad jae (It is only because of the power of our association that everytime a man thinks of harassing a woman he thinks of Sampat Pal hoping that she doesn’t get to know anything).”

On being asked if she has ever faced personal threats because of your work, she answers like the badass she is, “Dhamki toh roz milti thi. Par humne uss darr ko side mein rakh diya. Agar us samay darr jaate toh jo kuch kiya hai wo kaise kar paate. (Yes, I was threatened every day but I kept all the fears aside. Had I let that fear overcome me back then I wouldn’t have done all that I have).”