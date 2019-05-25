Gujarat’s Sister Duo Aditi And Anuja Scale Mount Everest In Their First Attempt

In a first, a sister duo Aditi (25) and Anuja (21) hailing from Gujarat accomplished a feat of scaling the world’s tallest peak – Mount Everest in their very first attempt.

Passionate about mountaineering since their childhood, Aditi and Anuja left from Kathmandu on April 4 and reached the base camp on April 12. For their final destination, they started their climb on Tuesday at 6pm taking the south side, which is a longer route as compared to the north side.

While the sisters rejoice their achievement now, their journey wasn’t free from challenges. Due to tough weather conditions, their climb was delayed by a day in South Col, the last camp before the climb. In addition, it was also delayed by four days due to the effects of Cyclone Fani, as around 100 tents at the base camp were damaged. It is to be noted that such delays for the mountaineers can be life threatening as they have a limited supply of oxygen.

To achieve this feat, the sisters underwent rigorous training that included scaling Draupadi Ka Danda II to 18,700 feet in Uttarakhand, and the Aconcagua in Argentina, the highest mountain in the world outside of Asia at 22,837 feet.

Proud parents of these two girls, sharing their sentiments, said, “We are on top of the world and proud of our daughters who have become the first sister duo and women from Gujarat to climb the world’s highest mountain. We could not do it but they fulfilled our dream.

After their climb, they started sharing information and photos of the successful climb to known people and answering calls and messages of greeting. We could hardly sleep as the two had started the climb for the peak at 6 pm on Tuesday from South Col. We even gave them the option of calling it off because it is life-threatening and can cause permanent disability. But they were confident.”

To fulfill their daughters’ dreams, the family spent Rs 41 lakh each, and they now plan to approach the department of sports, youth and cultural activities, which pays Rs 15 lakh to every individual from the state who makes it to the peak.

