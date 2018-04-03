Gujarat High Court Proposes To Make The “Destructive Attitude” That Promotes “Marital Rape” Illegal

Justice JB Pardiwala of Gujarat High Court on Tuesday questioned the “destructive attitude” that promotes “marital rape” as he proposed to make it illegal.

“Making marital rape illegal or an offence will remove the destructive attitudes that promote the marital rape,” said Justice Pardiwala on Tuesday. He spoke on the matter as he had to partially quash an FIR registered by a doctor against her husband accusing him of marital rape, unnatural sexual activities and torturing her for dowry. The husband who also happens to be a doctor challenged the FIR as he sought for it to be dissolved.

Owing to the law which mandates sexual intercourse with one’s spouse not to be considered rape, Justice JB Pardiwala had to partially quash the FIR. He stated, “The husband cannot be prosecuted for the offence of rape punishable under Section 376 of the IPC at the instance of his wife as the marital rape is not covered under Section 375 of IPC… which provides that sexual intercourse or sexual acts by a man with his own wife, the wife not being under 18 years of age, is not rape.”

Justice Pardiwala denied passing on the case investigation to CID or the CBI as he ordered hearing on the complaint of the lady doctor to be continued. The court also rejected the complaint against the parents of her husband filed by the complainant.

He ordered the doctor to be booked under Sections 354 (sexual harassment) and 498 (A) (husband and relative subjecting a woman to cruelty). He based the ruling on the fact that the woman had also alleged her husband of subjecting her to mental and physical torture by forcing her to have oral sex.

“No one is even willing to discuss to reform the criminalisation of marital rape…A law that does not give married and unmarried women an equal protection creates conditions that lead to the marital rape,” justice Pardiwala said as he issued the order.

Justice Pardiwala wrote, “The total statutory abolition of the marital rape is the first necessary step in teaching societies that dehumanised treatment of women will not be tolerated and that the marital rape is not a husband’s privilege, but rather a violent act and an injustice that must be criminalized.”

H/T: Hindustan Times