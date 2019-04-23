Gujarat Govt To Pay Bilkis Bano A Compensation Of Rs 50 Lakhs And A Job

A Supreme Court bench, comprising of CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna, directed the Gujarat government to pay a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to Bilkis Yakub Rasool (Bano), who was brutally gang-raped and lost her daughter during the post-Godhra riots, in 2002.

Bano had earlier refused the Rs 5 lakh compensation offered to her by the Gujarat government and that is when SC interfered and agreed to listen to her plea for enhanced compensation.

Bano and her family fell prey to a mob attack at Randhikpur village near Dahod on 3rd March, 2002. She lost 14 members of her family in the attack, and Bano who was 5 months pregnant back then was gang-raped and left to die.

After several complaints through the Human Rights Commission and the Supreme Court, the case was handed over to the CBI in Ahmedabad by the Supreme Court. However, Bilkis was constantly suspicious of the proceedings and raised apprehensions that the case was being tampered with.

Thereon, in the same case, IPS officer Ramsingh Bhabhor, police personnel Narpat Singh, Idris Abdul Saiyed, Bikabhai Patel, Sombhai Gori along with Dr Arun Kumar Prasad and Dr Sangeeta Kumar Prasad were convicted by the Mumbai High Court for dodging their duties and tampering evidence in 2004.

However, a vacation bench of the Supreme Court in May 2017 refused to abide by the conviction of IPS officer Ramsingh Bhabhor saying that he had already served his term. Following this, the SC reached out to the Gujarat government for a clear answer in the case and gave it a final chance in March 2018 to come up with a final report.

The SC was thus informed by the Gujarat govt that many of the guilty officials in the case have been effectively denied all the pension benefits.

H/T: The Quint