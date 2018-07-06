Guidelines Specifying Innerwear For Girls In A Private Pune School Angers Parents

A private school in Pune has forwarded a set of guidelines directing the girls on which color innerwear to wear under the uniform and a specific time to use urinals. This action by the school, which they say is to ensure the safety of students, has angered parents.

MIT Vishwashanti Gurukul School, located in Kothrud area of the Pune city, has asked the girls to wear innerwears of “white or beige” color under their bloomers every day. In another diktat, the co-ed school has also directed all of its students to use urinals only during a specific time.

This action by the school has angered the parents and when they sought action against the school, the authorities justified the guidelines, saying they are to ensure the safety of students.

These and some other such guidelines were mentioned in the school diary, which was handed over to students recently.

“The students are strictly advised to use urinals and toilets in the specific time allotted in the time-table. In case of emergency and medical grounds, the students should take permission from their respective teacher and proceed to the toilet with a buddy,” stated one of the guidelines, according to The Hindu.

Terming the guidelines “coercive and unnecessary”, the parents have approached the Education department and sought action against the school administration.

One of the parents said the mention of innerwear in the diary could have been avoided. “The parents and students are well matured and there was no need to include such guideline in the diary,” she said.

Suchitra Karad-Nagare, executive director and trustee of the MAEER MIT group, justified the guidelines, saying the coloured innerwears worn under white uniform could draw unpleasant comments. “In past, we had some girls coming to us and complaining about such unpleasant experiences. To prevent such incidents, we decided to include rules about innerwears in the diary,” she said.

On the loo break timings, she said it has been done to “bring discipline and to ensure the safety of the students as sometimes students excuse themselves and didn’t return to their classes for long time”.

Dinkar Temkar, Director, (Primary) Education, has directed the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to make inquiries. Two officers from the PMC’s education board have been appointed to look into the matter.

H/T: The Hindu

Image used for representational purpose