Guided By The Spirit Of #MeToo, MAMI Opens With A Discussion On Creating Safer Workplace For Women

The Mumbai Film Festival (MAMI) finally opened on Thursday amidst much chaos and controversy after the #MeTooIndia revelations and the organisers’ decision to drop some movies following the same.

Guided by the spirit of #MeToo, this year the festival opened with a panel discussion on the first day. It revolved around the future course of things for Bollywood and all that needs to change to make the workplace safer for women.

The panel of speakers included Kabir Khan, Shonali Bose, Anjali Menon, actor Renuka Shahane, and Malayalam actors Padmapriya and Parvathy. Here are excerpts from the discussion:

On separating the artist and the person

As she opened the discussion, Renuka Shahane talked about the need to draw a line between the artist and the person and to understand that a very good artist can be a very bad person. She said, “You could be very talented, do a lot of social work but still be a deeply misogynistic person. Your behaviour towards women or anyone for that matter could still be atrocious.”

On the general complacency

When Ruchi Narain asked Kabir Khan, “What does it feel like to be a male film-maker” in a panel discussion on #MeToo where everyone else was a woman, Kabir expressed his disappointment with the fact that he was being applauded for something which should be a normal thing to do. He then talked about the general complacency and the need for the men to join industry’s women in solidarity.

He said, “In a way, we have all been complacent. One has heard hushed whispers about most of the people who have been named. But I don’t think I’m going to do that anymore. Anyone on my set should be able to approach me even if they’re feeling slightly uncomfortable about something.”

On the sexist narratives in Indian cinema

Indian cinema has a notorious history of narratives which are replete with sexism and where the bias against women is clearly visible. Speaking on the same, Sonali Bose said, “My interest is also in how masculinity is portrayed, not just how women are portrayed. In my first film Amu the male lead was a very sensitive, progressive man, not macho in the typical sense. Or even in Margarita With a Straw, I got flak for the film because at certain festivals they said this is not a typical man because how can he be at the backseat for so many major decisions of the home? And I was outraged by that. That character also cried in his bisexual daughter’s arms, because men can be vulnerable and sensitive.”

The entire panel reiterated the view that among the many changes that the industry needs to do, change in content certainly has to be one.

On the need for patience and making way for the bigger cause to flourish

Ruchi Narain acknowledged the fact that there has been much collateral damage as she talked about films being shut down and being dropped from festival lists. However, she also emphasized the need to be patient, so that the movement can flourish.

She said, “This is a time of flux, and we may not have all the policies in place, especially when it comes to films shutting down. Many livelihoods are affected for sure, but this is the beginning and there will be some collateral damage but is the start of something very crucial and important.”

