Gucci Promoted Individuality And Presented Some Eccentric Head Gears At The Milan Fashion Week

Gucci put one of its most eccentric shows on the runway of Milan Fashion Week 2018 yesterday. The luxury brand presented the Fall/Winter 2018 collection.

Apart from its signature oversized blazers, the show saw designer Alessandro Michele experiment a lot too. Between all the experiments were some creepy head accessory moments too. Models carried a replica of their faces in their hands which we’re yet to fathom.

What shone between few hits and misses was the crazily different head gears donned by the models. From turbans to hijabs to sculptural hats to embellished accessories, we saw some unconventionally paired gears. A turban with a casual suit, hijab with an ultra-glam look, and embellished masks that covered half the face. The is probably another effort from the brand to tell the world that it is absolutely ok to be yourself and style and fashion knows no boundaries. Wear your individuality as your style.

Here are a few of the looks:

And…this!

Image source: Fashionista