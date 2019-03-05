Guarding The Borders Of India, These Women Soldiers Are Fighting Both The Enemies And The Society
- IWB Post
- March 5, 2019
It was September 2009, when India’s first ever batch of women soldiers was deployed in the borders of Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir as the country’s first line of defense. Growing up conditioned with the mentality that a woman’s rightful place is in the kitchen, these brave warriors were finally getting a chance to realise their dream – to serve their country.
Hi, this is @poulomi07 taking over @TPGallery for #TPGTakeovers. I’m a storyteller, artist and activist, and much of my work documents the role of women in isolated communities and conflict zones, and advocates more generally for the rights of women. I’ll be sharing images from several of my projects this weekend, including Blood Speaks, Centralia and To Conquer Her Land. – This image is from my project To Conquer Her Land. The border areas between India and Pakistan are dangerous and in many areas lawless. Indian women have very recently become part of the military response to arms dealing, drug smuggling and people trafficking. On September 2009, India’s first ever batch of women soldiers of The Border Security Armed Force were deployed in these infamous borders of Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir as the country’s first line of defence. I spent time with the young women (aged 17-25), both Hindus and Muslims, at boot camps, homes and on the front-line documenting their transformation from women to soldiers. These women are not only fighting their enemies but also the military tradition and the attitudes of a patriarchal society. Less than 1% of India’s 1.2 million armed forces are women. To Conquer Her Land is about new forms of stress – related to combatant life – that has never existed for Indian women before in history. To Conquer Her Land wrestles with intricate issues of conflict, psychological warfare, class, youth, gender, love, peace, the concept of home, an undefined idea of patriotism, and the strength of the mind.
In her project, To Conquer Her Land, Poulami Basu, Indian transmedia artist, activist, and director, portrays these fearless women (aged 17-25) who are both Hindu and Muslim, and are posted at the front-line. She shared the images on the Instagram page, The Photographers Gallery, explaining that she covered the stories of these women at boot camps and showcased their transition from a woman to a soldier.
“The border areas between India and Pakistan are dangerous and in many areas lawless. Indian women have very recently become part of the military response to arms dealing, drug smuggling and people trafficking,” she explained. “These women are not only fighting their enemies but also the military tradition and the attitudes of a patriarchal society. Less than 1% of India’s 1.2 million armed forces are women.”
