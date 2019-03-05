Guarding The Borders Of India, These Women Soldiers Are Fighting Both The Enemies And The Society

It was September 2009, when India’s first ever batch of women soldiers was deployed in the borders of Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir as the country’s first line of defense. Growing up conditioned with the mentality that a woman’s rightful place is in the kitchen, these brave warriors were finally getting a chance to realise their dream – to serve their country.

In her project, To Conquer Her Land, Poulami Basu, Indian transmedia artist, activist, and director, portrays these fearless women (aged 17-25) who are both Hindu and Muslim, and are posted at the front-line. She shared the images on the Instagram page, The Photographers Gallery, explaining that she covered the stories of these women at boot camps and showcased their transition from a woman to a soldier.

“The border areas between India and Pakistan are dangerous and in many areas lawless.⁣ Indian women have very recently become part of the military response to arms dealing, drug smuggling and people trafficking,” she explained.⁣ “These women are not only fighting their enemies but also the military tradition and the attitudes of a patriarchal society. Less than 1% of India’s 1.2 million armed forces are women.⁣”