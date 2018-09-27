Graphic Novel ‘The Elephant In The Room’ Addresses The Loudest ‘Secrets’ Of Women

“Until the lion tells his side of the story, the tale of the hunt will always glorify the hunter,” goes a famous African proverb. Women telling their own stories is the only and the most potent way to legitimize their struggles which have always existed but never shown the light of the day. It is the only way to address the ‘elephant in the room.’

The Elephant in The Room: Women Draw their world, an Indo-German graphic anthology is a collection of stories of women by the women about their trials, tribulations and everyday predicament. For the novel, 16 women artists from Germany and India have come together to create a narrative of womanhood and talk about the challenges faced by women around the world.

Created in collaboration by Spring, a collective of women artists from Germany, and Zubaan, a feminist publishing house in India, the graphic novel literally addresses ‘the elephant in the room,’ i.e. all the women’s issues that keep being pushed under the rug.

The cover of the book itself gives out the spirit in which the book has been created. With words like Bras, Butts, Guilt, Pleasure, Mothers, Choice, Hairy issues, Silence, Hypocrisy scattered across the cover, the book says it all. The book graphically addresses the kind of women’s issues which are always lurking in the nooks of our daily life but never see the center stage.

All the female artists, who have come together for the book, have employed their unique style of narrating tales and addressing issues and share secrets through them. Chances are that you will find a chunk of your lives in each one of the stories, because all of them through individual narratives, address a universal issue.

The stories are woven through a spectrum of social and political spaces. For instance, the book opens with Katherine Stangl’s “Some Questions,” where she raises questions that most of the women must have faced at some point or the other in their lives. Bengaluru-based illustrator, Archana Sreenivasan’s deals with the pressure to “settle down,” Stephanie Wunderlich’s is the struggle to break free from patriarchy, and “Bum Power” by Larissa Bertonaco.

H/T: Scroll