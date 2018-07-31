Graphic Novel ‘First Hand’ Vol 2 Narrates The Story Of Rape Survivors From The Muzaffarnagar Riots

A 2017 report by Amnesty International India states that during the Muzaffarnagar riots, “reports of targeted sexual violence against Muslim women began to surface. Journalists and civil society teams said that they had found scores of Muslim women in relief camps who spoke of having been assaulted, raped or gang-raped, but were unwilling to file official complaints to the police, fearing social stigma and reprisal.”

However, seven women eventually came forward to report that they had been gang-raped, all by men from the Jat community. Sadly, “to date, there has not been a single conviction in any of the cases.”

“First Hand,” a book of graphic narratives from India, narrates the plight of these rape survivors, with visualisation and illustrations by Priya Kuriyan.

Priya’s illustrations capture the plight of women wronged by not just a few individuals but rather by the entire nation in the name of community politics and violence. The graphic novel captures the strength of these women, who after all they went through, decided to fight against the wrong and have persevered despite the odds.

Here are a few of the illustrations from the graphic novel which were recently shared by Scroll:

The story of Sb’s plight

H/T: Scroll