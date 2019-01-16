Granted Asylum In Canada, Saudi Teen Rahaf Mohammed Wants To Work For Women

Rahaf Mohammed, a Saudi teenager, captured global attention when she disclosed on social media that she was running away from her family as she had been facing physical and psychological abuse at their hand.

Rahaf, during her journey of hopping different continents, shared her plight by posting about her whereabouts on social media which stirred a #SaveRahafmovement. With the global attention that she has garnered, Rahaf was granted refugee status as an action taken by Canada’s Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland after she landed in Toronto on Saturday.

As per Rahaf, as soon as she arrived in Bangkok, a Saudi diplomat seized her passport and the Thailand authorities dished out the decision of her deportation as she did not meet the requirements for a Thai visa. But Rahaf insisted that she had no plans of staying in Thailand and was on her way to Australia to seek asylum. Later on, her guardian had reported her for “travelling without permission.”

Rahaf previously shared, “My family is strict and locked me in a room for six months just for cutting my hair. I’m sure 100 percent they will kill me as soon as I get out of the Saudi jail.”

Following the events, Rahaf has decided to drop her surname, Alqunun and use her former middle name, Mohammed.

After landing in Toronto, Mohammed read a statement from a piece of paper in her first public appearance at a press conference where she said, “I would like to start by saying thank you, I am one of the lucky ones. I know there are unlucky women who disappeared after trying to escape, or could not do anything to change their reality.”

Now that she has embraced the new country, Mohammed wishes to work for the freedom for women. Talking about the situation of women in Saudi Arabia, she said, “Women can’t be independent and they need the approval of their male guardian for everything. Any woman who thinks of escaping, or escapes, will be at risk of persecution.”

“Today and for years to come, I will work in support of freedom for women around the world.”

Mohammed is being taken care of by Mario Calla, executive director of COSTI Immigrant Services, a government-funded organization, who is helping her settle in temporary housing and will also apply for a health card for her. “We make sure she is never alone,” said Calla, who has hired a security guard for her because she has been receiving threats on social media.

During the press conference, Rahaf said that she wants to be independent, travel, make her own decisions on education, on a career and decide who she will marry on her own.

Calla called Rahaf a strong-willed individual and also shared that the group would eventually like to place her with a family so that she’s not living alone.

