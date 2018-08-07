Grand Slam Champ Serena Williams Talks About Her Struggles With Postpartum Emotions

Tennis player Serena Williams returned to her game earlier this year after a break since the birth of her daughter, Alexis Olympia, last year in September. The 36-year-old player, who reached the final of Wimbledon last month, has decided to take another break from tennis.

Williams has withdrawn from the week’s WTA Montreal tournament citing personal reasons. The news was announced by the organisers on Saturday.

Post the announcement, Williams shared an Instagram post talking about her struggles with postpartum emotions. She mentioned that the concerns over motherhood have affected her recent form.

Williams lost last week’s match to Britain’s Johanna Konta at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic with 6-1, 6-0 in just 52 minutes. This was Williams’ one of the heaviest defeats.

“Last week was not easy for me. Not only was I accepting some tough personal stuff, but I just was in a funk. Mostly, I felt like I was not a good mom,” Williams shared in her post on Monday. The reason was Williams’ struggle with postpartum emotions that gave her a feeling of not being a good mom. She added, “I read several articles that said postpartum emotions can last up to three years if not dealt with.”

Williams said she is trying to work through her despair by sharing her feelings with family and friends. “Talking things through with my mom, my sisters, my friends let me know that my feelings are totally normal. It’s totally normal to feel like I’m not doing enough for my baby,” she stated.

She added, “We have all been there. I work a lot, I train, and I’m trying to be the best athlete I can be. However, that means although I have been with her every day of her life, I’m not around as much as I would like to be. Most of you moms deal with the same thing. Whether stay-at-home or working, finding that balance with kids is a true art. You are the true heroes.”

Williams concluded her post telling everybody out there that it’s ok if you feel it’s not your day, week, or year, because she and so many others like her are there too. She said, “I’m here to say: if you are having a rough day or week–it’s ok–I am, too!!!”