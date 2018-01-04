Govt Wants Hindi As An Official Language At The UN, Shashi Tharoor Finds It “Imposing”

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has said that the government is ready to make all the necessary expenses to make Hindi as one of the official languages at the UN.

According to Hindustan Times, she on Wednesday said in the Lok Sabha that according to the UN rules, a nation would need the support of two-third of the member countries, which is support of 129 nations out of the total 193 member nations.

However, Sushma says that to gain support from the nations is not a problem. The issue remains that the amount, which according to a BJP member is Rs 40 crore, will be borne by all the member nations. She said, “It is not difficult to get the support of two-third member nations. But when the issue of bearing the expenses comes, many small nations become hesitant which has led to a big hurdle in making Hindi as one of the official languages of the UN.”

While the government is ready to pay Rs 400 crore if required, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor says it’s not right to impose the Hindi language on future leaders. He said, “If tomorrow someone from Tamil Nadu or from West Bengal becomes the Prime Minister, why should we force him to speak in Hindi at the UN.”

H/T: Hindustan Times