Government To SC: Open To Grant Permanent Commission To Army Women

Ending an eight-year-old battle in the Apex Court, the Centre told the Supreme Court of India that it is considering to grant permanent commission (PC) to short service commission (SSC) women army officers.

On Monday, the centre told the Supreme Court about its consideration. Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Maninder Singh told a bench led by Justice NV Ramana that Union Defence Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, held meetings with the three chiefs (of Army, Air Force and Navy) last week and the government was not averse to granting PCs to women officers on SSC in the army.

ASG said, “Deliberations happened with all earnest. They are considering expanding PC, wherever it is possible. Modalities, however, need to be worked out and a decision needs to be taken as to in which areas it (PC) can be given.”

Before the Delhi high court (HC) judgement of 2010 which allows women joining the army under SSC to opt for the permanent commission, women officers retired after 14 years and had no scope of extension.

While the SC did not stay the HC order, it had said the relief extending from the 2010 verdict would only be available to those women officers who were in service at that time, leaving out the ones who had already retired.

The Supreme Court had slammed the Centre on a hearing ten days ago for opposing Indian women army officers’ plea for a permanent commission. The court said it’s a harassment of short service commission (SSC) women army officers.

The government sought a time period of three months but the court declined and gave one week to spell out its policy.

Justice Ramana’s bench questioned, “You advertise… women in combat roles, fighter pilots and sea vessels and you are here opposing permanent commission of women officers.”

H/T: Hindustan Times