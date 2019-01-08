Government To Increase Women Representation In The Constabulary Of Paramilitary Forces

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju announced on Tuesday that central government is working on women’s representation in the constabulary of paramilitary and plans to make it 15% in the CRPF and CISF and five percent in BSF, ITBP, and SSB.

“Our target is to increase the women representation to 15 percent in the CRPF and CISF and 5 percent in BSF, ITBP, and SSB,” Rijiju shared in Lok Sabha.

He further added that instructions have already been issued to all paramilitary forces of the country to bring up the number of women representatives to five percent at least. The instructions were given after the Parliamentary Committee on Empowerment of Women in its sixth report insisted on doing the same.

H/T: NDTV