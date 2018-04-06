Government Report Shows 27% Of Tribal Community Has No Access To Safe Drinking Water

On Thursday, the government informed the Parliament that about 27% of the tribal population in India has no access to safe drinking water and 75% of them have no access to toilets.

Ramesh Chandappa Jigajinagi, minister of state for drinking water and sanitation informed, “According to the 2011 census, 75% Scheduled Tribes households in the country were defecating in the open,” in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha. “Another 26.6% of the total tribal population did not have access to a safe source of drinking water,” he added.

The minister’s reply also stated that 10% of the annual budget allocation is earmarked for Scheduled Tribes and how the focus was on community-based collective behaviour change by massive campaigning at national and state levels.

However, the government has said that the efforts to build safe sanitation and provide safe water is under process under the mission Swachh Bharat Mission.

H/T: The Hindu

Image used for representational purpose