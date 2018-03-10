Government Provides ‘Suvidha’ To Underprivileged Women With Sanitary Pads At Rs. 2.50

On Thursday, the government announced the launch of 100% biodegradable ‘Suvidha’ sanitary pads under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana.



The pads are launched to make menstrual hygiene convenient for underprivileged women. They are priced at Rs. 2.50 per pad and will be available in a pack of four at 3200 generic drug stores across 586 Indian districts in the country from May 28, 2018, which also marks World Menstrual Hygiene Day.

100% oxo-biodegradable ‘Suvidha’ sanitary pads

Ananth Kumar, the Union Minister for Chemicals & Fertilizers and Parliamentary Affairs said at the launch, “This affordable sanitary pad will promote hygiene, ease of disposal as well as keep the environment clean.“

The 100% biodegradable sanitary pads will ensure ‘Swachhta, Swasthya, and Suvidha‘ (cleanliness, hygiene, and convenience) for the underprivileged women in the country.

H/T: NDTV