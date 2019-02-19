Government Launches Single Emergency Helpline ‘112’ In 16 States and Union Territories Across India

The Government of India, on Tuesday, launched a universal number as the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS), which implies that from now on we will have a single emergency number, i.e. 112 for police (100), fire (101), health (108), and women (1090).

The helpline was first launched in Himachal Pradesh and Nagaland on a trial basis and is now available in 16 states and union territories across India, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Puducherry, Lakshwadeep, Andaman, Dadar Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, and Jammu and Kashmir.

Initially, the response time for the emergency helpline is estimated to be around 10 to 12 minutes which will gradually come down to 8 minutes within the next 6-8 months.

The easiest way to access emergency services is by dialing 112 from your phone. While the smartphone users can press the power button thrice to activate the panic call for 112, feature phone users can do it by long pressing 5 or 9 key. The users also get the option of accessing the ERSS website for the state to send an emergency email or send SOS alert to state ERC. Besides this, 112 India app is available on Google Play Store and App Store. The app can auto-detect the user’s location and with the help of the same can send a panic signal.

H/T: Hindustan Times