Google Doodle Remembers Pakistan Pop Icon Nazia Hassan On Her 53rd Birth Anniversary

15 years after her untimely demise, Google Doodle is paying its tribute to singer-songwriter, lawyer, and social activist, Nazia Hassan in a recognition of her contribution to art and music.

Nazia Hassan was a pop icon in Pakistan and ruled the 80s with her compositions. Hailed as the Pakistani’s “Princess of Pop”, she first caught the limelight with the Pakistani TV programme Sung Sung. She became a sensation with the tracks like Disco Deewane and Boom Boom.

Today, on the occasion of her 53rd birth anniversary, Google has paid its tribute to the eccentric musician by creating a doodle in her honour. Here is the doodle created by Google:



In their times Nazia and her brother Zoheb were known to create real music that caught the dreams and struggles of the young generation. The brother-sister duo managed to sell over 65 million records worldwide and surpassed many global music icons in terms of the reception.

Hassan was felicitated with Pakistan’s highest civilian award, Pride of Performance. In addition to that, she was also the first Pakistani to get a Filmfare award for the Best Playback Singer (female) for Aap Jaisa Koi. Besides being a singer, Hassan was also a philanthropic activist, and in the year 1991, was appointed by UNICEF as its cultural ambassador.

Nazia left the world a tad soon at the age of 35 after her fight with lung cancer.

H/T: The Quint