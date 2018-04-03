Google Doodle Is Paying Homage To Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay, The “Culture Queen Of India”

Google is paying homage to Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay, the “culture queen of India” on her 115th birth anniversary today, through its doodle.

A freedom fighter and social activist, Kamaladevi was a woman who was a pioneer in many ways. She is celebrated as the woman who persuaded Mahatma Gandhi to include Indian women in his marches for the Independence movement.

Born on April 3, 2018, she was the first woman to run for Legislative office, the first woman penalised by the British for selling contraband salt and the first to speak for women’s rights in India. She also played an instrumental role in the socio-economic upliftment of Indian women by pioneering the co-operative movement. She was the first person to pitch that civil rights, religious freedoms, and political independence were issues very much related to women’s rights and not separate from it.

Born in Mangalore, Karnataka, there was another facet of her personality too. Besides being a fierce revolutionary and activist, she had a special affinity for art. Today’s doodle has been created by Finland-based Indian artist Parvati Pillai and celebrates the artistic side of Kamaladevi.

The doodle shows her surrounded by artists performing bhangra, Chhau dance, and Kathakali and playing instruments like the sitar and the sarangi. The doodle also has craftsmen working on embroidery and basket weaving. Kamaladevi dedicated her life to preserve and promote India’s handicrafts, handlooms, and theatre and the doodle has been created in recognition of the same.

Kamaladevi in a way perpetuated the renaissance of Indian art and culture in the post-independence era. You can ascertain how industrious a woman she was from the fact that she set up National School of Drama, Sangeet Natak Akademi, Central Cottage Industries Emporium, and the Crafts Council of India.

In 1974, as a recognition of her contribution to art and theatre, she was awarded the Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowship by the Sangeet Natak Akademi, India’s National Academy of Music, Dance & Drama.

H/T: The Times Of India