Google Doodle Honours Renowned Classical Dancer Mrinalini Sarabhai On 100th Birth Anniversary

Today is the 100th birth anniversary of Mrinalini Sarabhai, the renowned Indian classical dancer and in her honour, Google has dedicated its doodle in her memory, where Sarabhai can be seen with her signature parasol. She is standing in the Darpana Academy of Performing Arts Auditorium, the very academy she founded in 1949 with her husband, accompanied by her students, who are dancing on the stage.



Born in Kerala on May 11, 1918 to S Swaminathan, a freedom fighter and A V Ammakutty, a lawyer at the Madras High Court, Sarabhai started studying both the classical dance forms of Bharatanatyam and Kathakali from a very young age, learning Bharatanatyam under the tutelage of legendary Meenakshi Sundaram Pillai and Kathakali under Guru Thakazhi Kunchu Kurup.

She learned Dalcroze Eurhythmics, an approach to learning and experiencing music through movement, in Switzerland.

She married notable physicist Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, the Father of the Indian Space Program, in 1942 and had two children, Mallika and Kartikeya. She gave numerous solo performances in India and other venues in the world, choreographed three hundred plus dance dramas, and wrote many novels, plays, poems, and stories for children.

“Today’s Doodle celebrates Indian classical dancer Mrinalini Sarabhai, who quickly developed her own technique, spirit, and strength by training at a young age, studying both the South Indian classical dance form of Bharatanatyam and the classical dance-drama of Kathakali. One of the few classical dancers trained in more than one form, Sarabhai was able to quickly build a career in choreography and teaching. Despite seeing the continuous evolution of dance forms over her multi-decade career, she was inspired to choreograph more than three hundred dance dramas with a strong base of classical tradition behind them… Happy 100th birthday, Mrinalini Sarabhai!” Google said.

Awarded with the Padma Shri in 1965 and Padma Bhushan in 1992, she was also the recipient of the Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowship New Delhi in 1994 and the state annual award from the Government of Kerala, Nishagandhi Puraskaram, in 2013. She trained over 18,000 students in Bharatanatyam and Kathakali and was the chairperson of the Gujarat State Handicrafts and Handloom Development Corporation Ltd.

H/T: The Indian Express