Google Doodle Honours Classical Vocalist Gauhar Jaan On Her 145th Birth Anniversary

Singer Gauhar Jaan was the first South Asian singer whose songs were recorded by the Gramophone Company of India and if you have seen today’s Google doodle, you would know why I am talking about her. It’s her 145th birth anniversary and honoring the classical vocalist Google dedicated its doodle to her for its Indian visitors.

Born as Angelina Yeoward to an Armenian father and an India-born British mother in 1973, Jaan’s career began in 1900. She primarily sang bhajans and thumris in about 20 languages. She recorded 600 songs till her demise in 1930 and was one of the first performers to record music on 78 rpm records in India.

“The fame and wealth that Gauhar Jaan got despite being a woman in a patriarchal society was, then and till now, exemplary,” BBC Hindi had said written.

She has been described as “one of the earliest women artists who seized opportunity that came with the advent of recording technology” in author Vikram Sampath’s book My Name is Gauhar Jaan. The Google doodle was designed by Aditi Damle.

H/T: Scroll