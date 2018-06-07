Google Doodle Celebrates 109th Birthday Of Dr Virginia Apgar, Inventor Of Apgar Score

Google Doodle today has honored American anesthesiologist Dr. Virginia Apgar, who had invented the famous ‘Apgar score’ to test newborn infants, on her 109th birth anniversary. Apgar developed the test in the year 1952 when infant mortality rates were high.

The Apgar of Apgar score is an acronym for Appearance, Pulse, Grimace, Activity, and Respiration. The score created a scale to judge the skin colour, pulse, reflex, and respiration of newborns and became the immediate test for doctors to judge a baby’s health. The test is carried out within five minutes of birth and it takes about a minute to judge if the infant needs any immediate medical attention.

Born in New Jersey, United States, Virginia decided to enter the field of medicine after her elder brother died of tuberculosis. She then trained as a surgeon and specialised in anaesthesiology. Virginia broke many stereotypes with her decision. She entered the medical field when women were discouraged from practising surgery. She then joined Columbia University as its first full-time woman professor in the year 1949 and became the first woman to head a division at New York’s Presbyterian Hospital.

She also fought for equal pay in the university. She is known for her work in the fields of anaesthesiology and teratology, a field related to anesthesia (loss of sensation), anesthetics and the study of abnormalities of psychological development in newborn babies.

Apart from practising surgery, Apgar has also published over 60 medical articles and co-written the bestseller “Is My Baby All Right?” with Joan Beck.

In her last years, Apgar developed progressive liver cirrhosis. She passed away at the age of 65 in the same hospital where she was practising.