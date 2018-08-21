Google Celebrates 107th Birth Anniversary Of Author Ismat Chughtai Who Championed Gender Equality

Today is the 107th birth anniversary of the celebrated Urdu language author, Ismat Chughtai, and in her honour Google dedicated its doodle to her, describing her as the “grande dame of Urdu fiction who championed free speech, social liberation, and gender equality through her writing”.

She began writing from an early age, Chughtai “questioned double standards and encouraged liberation” with her work and primarily wrote on the themes of female sexuality, femininity, and class conflict.

She faced many hurdles in her life for writing on controversial topics, like in her 1942 short story Lihaaf, she hinted towards a homosexuality by portraying a relationship between an upper-class woman and her maid. She was charged with obscenity and even arrested.

For her literary accomplishments and her fearless dedication to her beliefs, she was awarded the prestigious Padma Shri by the Government of India in 1976.

