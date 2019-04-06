Good Performance And Podium Finish Will Be Saikhom Mirabai Chanu’s Aim At Asian Weightlifting Championship

With a regular presence at international events since 2014 in the 48 kg category, Indian weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu has had many achievements credited to her.

A recipient of Padma Shri and Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, Mirabai has been a winner of World Championships and has bagged multiple medals at the Commonwealth Games. One of her biggest achievements came in 2017 when she clinched gold at the World Weightlifting Championships held in Anaheim, United States.

While Mirabai has had a series of successful matches in the past, the upcoming Asian weightlifting championship starting from April 18 at Ningbo (China) will be more than just another international competition for her as it could be a turning point in her career.

“I have set myself few goals for the Asian championship, the biggest being the attempt to lift 200-kg plus. In the recent past, I have been doing it in training under coach Vijay Sharma in Patiala and there is no reason why I won’t be able to do it in China. That could a turning point in my career,” says Mirabai.

Originally a lifter in the 48-kg category, Mirabai shifted to the 49-kg section after the international body decided to rearrange the weight categories in both men’s and women’s competition for the Olympics and other world-level meets.

“The China meet will be extremely tough, but I am confident. Due to rearrangement of weight categories, several lifters from 53-kg have also joined the 49-kg category. If you look at the world championship results, you will find that a 200-kg plus lift is must for anyone who is hoping to win a medal.

Given the standard of competition, Asian championship is like a world meet. Lifters from China, Thailand, and Korea will be my biggest competitors. But I am not afraid. The gold medal I won in the EGAT Cup in Thailand a couple of months back has added to my confidence. A good performance and a podium finish will be my aim when I board the flight to China.”

