Gone Kesh is a simple heartwarming story of a young girl’s struggle with alopecia and her journey towards acceptance.

Enakshi Dasgupta, played by Shweta Tripathi, is a typical middle-class girl living in Siliguri with her parents. The movie begins with a lot of hustle bustle in the house because Enakshi’s parents, played by Deepika Amin and Vipin Sharma, are making mutton. It’s the first time ‘ladke wale’ are coming to meet Enakshi and everyone is very excited. The ‘ladke wale’ come; they like Enakshi and are okay with fixing the marriage. But throughout the meeting, Enakshi is uncomfortable, she’s trying to say something but just isn’t able to. Her father tries to as well but they don’t understand and you can see the desperation growing on Enakshi’s face. Unable to get in a word she just pulls of her wig, leaving everyone shocked. As expected, the ladke wale reject her immediately and Enakshi and her parents are left dejected.

The movie skips ahead a couple of years and we learn more about her life and her parents’- their personalities and their hopes and dreams. The movie explores how Enakshi deals with her condition, with its advent and the upheaval it caused being revealed through flashbacks.

It is a very simple story and you know the plot from the beginning, but one does not watch such movies for suspense. It’s a feel-good movie about a girl and how she grows to embrace the thing that alienates her from her peers. It sheds light on such an important aspect of life, everybody has their differences and some just happen to be more obvious than others. It is also a story about acceptance. It’s so easy for everyone to ridicule people for their differences without being concerned about its effect on the person being ridiculed. Enakshi craves acceptance and Tripathi’s expressions every time she was rejected were heartbreaking.

The actors were aptly cast for their characters, Amin and Sharma perfectly portray two middle-class parents whose child comes before their hopes and dreams. Tripathi’s portrayal of all the emotions her character felt through the movie was very organic and other supporting cast members were aptly cast as well. The film had well sketched out characters and a smooth flowing story that was easy to follow.

This film does not have any fireworks, no jarring moments that might evoke strong reactions from the viewers. And it definitely isn’t a movie suited to everyone’s palate. If you are an individual that does not enjoy slow-paced uneventful films, this movie won’t do anything for you. But if you enjoy an easy watch and heartwarming characters, this movie is right up your alley.