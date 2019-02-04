Golfer Vani Kapoor Becomes The First Indian To Earn Australian LPGA card

For the Australian Ladies Professional Golf Association Tour, Vani Kapoor became the first Indian to earn a card after coming through its first-ever Qualifying Tournament at the Ballarat Golf Culb in Australia.

Vani shot rounds of 71, 78, and 69 to finish at two-over 218 and was tied 12th with three others. Along with this, Vani also came through a play-off to decide the final spot for the Vic Open which is co-sanctioned by the Australian LPGA and the US LPGA. Winning the spot on the third play-off hole with a clutch five-foot putt, the Vic Open will be her LPGA debut.

Other Indian girls in the Australian LPGA Qualifying were Diksha Dagar (tied-30th with a round of 79-73-72); Astha Madan (tied-37th with cards of 75-78-73) and Ridhima Dilawari (tied-57th with cards of 76-79-76).

Vani had started playing golf at the age of 9 and by 12 she was sure that it was the sport that she wanted to build her career in. She holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and sociology from Jesus and Mary College, New Delhi, but she had no intensions to pursue her studies further.

