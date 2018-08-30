Gold’s Gym Joins Hands With IWB To Combat Fitness Woes Of The Country’s Sportswomen

While IWB was documenting the narratives of gritty Indian sportswomen for ‘The Locker Room‘ campaign to bring to them the much-deserved attention and accolades, we realized that fitness was a major concern that plagued them all.

Most of the sportswomen that we reached out to (Indian Women’s Kabaddi, Football, Rugby, and Ice-Hockey) told us about their fitness woes and how each of them was struggling to stay fit. They told us how the poor fitness levels were constantly bringing their teams down and there wasn’t much they could do owing to the lack of proper training facilities.

Here is what they told us about the poor fitness levels and training facilities:

Rugby

Our conversation with Vahbhiz Bharucha, Indian Women Rugby Team’s captain (15-a-side) revealed that the team has been fighting a long-standing fight against poor infrastructure and finances. She shared that there was no financial remuneration whatsoever and that “the girls are playing only out of passion, which is amazing.” She added, “but passion cannot afford their living and I don’t know how long will it go on.”

Owing to the lack of finances, most of the team players are into alternative careers so as to afford their bread and butter. Lack of finances, proper infrastructure and training time, together add up to the fitness challenges of the players.

In a contact sport like Rugby, where good health and fitness essentially translate into one’s performances, fitness indeed is a great concern. Neha Pardeshi (7-a-side captain) further told us that the Indian Women’s Rugby Team players come from all walks of life and not all of them can afford world-class fitness training and hefty gym fees.

Commenting on the importance of fitness, Neha said, “The correct training is very important for any athlete to be the best at their game. Gyms with their advanced equipment help athletes train better.”

Football

A similar concern pertaining to fitness was reiterated in our interactions with the Indian Women’s Football Team. Captain Bala told us that poor fitness levels remain a grave concern. “We struggle with running and we easily fall off if someone pushes us. Probably this will get solved if we get to avail individual training every month just like the men,” she said.

Bala expressed that these are the kind of challenges that can be easily combated, provided the players get ample and quality training and also get to attend long camps instead of the occasional ones that happen after long gaps.

Team’s spokesperson Dalima Chhiber also expressed the need for “the right guidance for the type of physical training that a player needs.” She added, “Because all the sports and different players have different demands in terms of physical training to help them develop into a better player.”