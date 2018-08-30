Gold’s Gym Joins Hands With IWB To Combat Fitness Woes Of The Country’s Sportswomen
- August 30, 2018
While IWB was documenting the narratives of gritty Indian sportswomen for ‘The Locker Room‘ campaign to bring to them the much-deserved attention and accolades, we realized that fitness was a major concern that plagued them all.
Most of the sportswomen that we reached out to (Indian Women’s Kabaddi, Football, Rugby, and Ice-Hockey) told us about their fitness woes and how each of them was struggling to stay fit. They told us how the poor fitness levels were constantly bringing their teams down and there wasn’t much they could do owing to the lack of proper training facilities.
Here is what they told us about the poor fitness levels and training facilities:
Rugby
Our conversation with Vahbhiz Bharucha, Indian Women Rugby Team’s captain (15-a-side) revealed that the team has been fighting a long-standing fight against poor infrastructure and finances. She shared that there was no financial remuneration whatsoever and that “the girls are playing only out of passion, which is amazing.” She added, “but passion cannot afford their living and I don’t know how long will it go on.”
Owing to the lack of finances, most of the team players are into alternative careers so as to afford their bread and butter. Lack of finances, proper infrastructure and training time, together add up to the fitness challenges of the players.
In a contact sport like Rugby, where good health and fitness essentially translate into one’s performances, fitness indeed is a great concern. Neha Pardeshi (7-a-side captain) further told us that the Indian Women’s Rugby Team players come from all walks of life and not all of them can afford world-class fitness training and hefty gym fees.
Commenting on the importance of fitness, Neha said, “The correct training is very important for any athlete to be the best at their game. Gyms with their advanced equipment help athletes train better.”
Football
A similar concern pertaining to fitness was reiterated in our interactions with the Indian Women’s Football Team. Captain Bala told us that poor fitness levels remain a grave concern. “We struggle with running and we easily fall off if someone pushes us. Probably this will get solved if we get to avail individual training every month just like the men,” she said.
Bala expressed that these are the kind of challenges that can be easily combated, provided the players get ample and quality training and also get to attend long camps instead of the occasional ones that happen after long gaps.
Team’s spokesperson Dalima Chhiber also expressed the need for “the right guidance for the type of physical training that a player needs.” She added, “Because all the sports and different players have different demands in terms of physical training to help them develop into a better player.”
Ice Hockey
Indian Women Ice Hockey Team’s spokesperson Diskit shared, “Most of the Ice-Hockey championships happen in either March or April, and we have to literally wait till December to begin our practice. With hardly 2-3 months of practice, we have to face the teams who have practiced all throughout the year and that makes all the difference.”
She added, “When we went for our second championship in 2017, there were teams which were of the same standing as us. We could easily beat some of them. However, this time around, the very same teams didn’t just beat us but did that with double points. They have improved so much and with our two months of scanty practice, we can’t match their pace. This is really saddening.”
Diskit expressed the need for good training so as to ensure good performance by the team. She said, “In order to perform well one needs to train well. The main issue is the lack of infrastructure and lack of proper equipment’s. Inconsistency in physical training leads us to lack of performance.”
Kabaddi
Among all the teams, it was just the kabaddi team that expressed satisfaction with the levels of fitness training provided to them. Captain Payel told me that the team is being trained well. However, she did share the discrepancy in the treatment meted to the men’s kabaddi team and women’s kabaddi team. Payel shared that the women’s kabaddi team would improve drastically if a Pro-Kabaddi league for the women was introduced as it would ensure that they are being trained as well as the men’s team.
Undeniably, fitness is a pre-requisite for a sportsperson to perform optimally and sans proper training and nutrition, it’s impossible to attain the desired levels of fitness. The fact that three out of four teams that we reached out to struggle with fitness points at the gravity of the situation.
Sharing our concern for the fitness struggles of the Indian sportswomen and to push them forward, Gold’s Gym India has joined hands with us to take our mission forward. Gold’s Gym India is ready to inspire these women to “Move it, Pump up, Beat it” by making available their up-to-date gym facilities to all the four National Women’s Sports Teams to help them keep fit and stay healthy.
Commenting on the importance of good training, the spokesperson of Gold Gym said in a Twitter conversation with IWB, “The Correct Training is really important for all the Sports Players. The difficulty in accessing gyms can be tackled by having your own workout plan. The Footballers or Rugby Players have to focus more on their Core Strength, Lower Body, Mobility & Reflexes too.”
Gold’s Gym India has taken up the responsibility for these sportswomen and proudly affirms that the gym “never discriminates within their members.” “We treat all of them equal and the Female athletes are most welcomed in our Gym as there they are safe with us and our Support Staff. We make sure that be it a Female member or an athlete, we make them feel home,” says the spokesperson.
All the teams are jubilant with the assistance that the Gold’s Gym India has come up with.
“Believe us, we have and we will transform the same level of passion to support you & the team with what you guys play for our Nation. We believe in you all. Best of best Wishes with you all,” says the gym’s spokesperson.
A big shout-out to our partners – EPIC TV Channel, Oateo Oats, HRX, Gold’s Gym India, for joining us in solidarity and helping us in exploring the challenging road for India’s sportswomen.
Stay tuned for the custom-made anthems, as a part of The Locker Room. We have more sports rush coming your way!
