Golden Globes 2018 Kicks Off Hollywood Award Season With Many Badass, Feminist Moments

In October 2017, The New York Times did an exposé on Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, which eventually led to a volley of sexual abuse allegations against several celebrated men working in Hollywood. Even today, names are being added to the list of sexual predators who had been abusing their power in the film industry for decades.

This year’s Golden Globes, awarded by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, are the first big awards to be held since #MeToo, and since some of the industry’s biggest names came together to help survivors through the Time Up movement. They were supposed to set the tone for how the rest of the awards, including the Oscars, would tackle the issue of workplace harassment and rampant sexual abuse in Hollywood. And they did not disappoint.

Here are some of the most progressive and feminist things that happened in the ceremony:

Most attendees wore black to the ceremony.

As a mark of protest, it was pre-decided that everyone would wear black to the ceremony and support survivors. There has been some backlash against this decision, calling it a ‘silent protest’ that doesn’t help anyone, but fashion as an art form is a powerful tool for women in entertainment and the fact that they chose to stand together as an industry against something as widespread as sexual abuse should only be applauded. Fashion is not always frivolous.

Many actors brought activists as dates.

Several female actors, including Meryl Streep and Michelle Williams, brought women’s rights activists as their dates to the Golden Globes. While Michelle brought #MeToo founder Tarana Burke, Meryl came with Ai-Jen Poo, the director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance. Emma Watson was accompanied by Marai Larasi, the executive director of Imkaan, a British organisation that combats violence against minority women, and Amy Poehler came with attorney and activist Saru Jayaraman.

Debra Messing called out E! while being interviewed by E!.

Last month, E! News host Catt Sadler quit after finding out that her male co-host Jason Kennedy gets paid almost double her salary. While being interviewed on the red carpet by E!, Debra Messing decided to call the network out for gender pay gap.

David Mack on Twitter Debra Messing drags E! (while being interviewed on E!): “I was so shocked to hear that E! doesn’t believing in paying their female co-hosts the same as their male co-hosts” https://t.co/HF3B2uhwtF

Natalie Portman was done with Hollywood’s sexist nonsense.

Natalie Portman followed Oprah Winfrey on the stage along with Ron Howard to present the award for best director. This year’s best director category was criticised because the HFPA had snubbed Greta Gerwig for Lady Bird, Patty Jenkins for Wonder Woman, and Dee Rees for Mudbound. And this is how Natalie addressed that:

People on Twitter Natalie Portman didn’t mince words when it came to the all-male director lineup at the #GoldenGlobes: https://t.co/xgBneo2yuH https://t.co/4f0uIBqtaM

The speeches were super supportive of survivors.

Several female winners – the men were oddly silent about this – addressed workplace harassment and sexual abuse in Hollywood in their speeches, standing with survivors, giving hope to those who still haven’t been able to come forward for the fear of retribution, and telling creepy Hollywood men that their time is up.

Golden Globe Awards on Twitter A huge congratulations to @LauraDern! She is awarded with the #GoldenGlobes Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a TV Series or TV Movie award. https://t.co/CTV8mmgIyl

And, finally, Oprah Winfrey Shut. It. Down.

Oprah Winfrey made history by becoming the first black woman to accept the Cecil B. de Mille award this year at the Golden Globes. And you should hear her speech every morning to become a better person.

Golden Globe Awards on Twitter I want all of the girls watching here now to know, that a new day is on the horizon.” @Oprah accepts the 2018 Cecil B. de Mille award. #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/hbquC1GBjm

It remains to be seen how other awards would address this issue, but if the Golden Globes are anything to go by, we shouldn’t be too worried.