Gold Medalist Sanjita Chanu To Challenge Provisional Suspension Received After Failed Dope Test

Twenty-four-year-old weightlifter and recent Commonwealth gold medalist Sanjita Chanu was suspended by the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) after she tested positive for testosterone, which improves muscle strength and endurance.

The weightlifter has been provisionally suspended for consuming performance-enhancing drugs. The sample was taken during an out-of-competition test prior to the World Championship in Anaheim (US) in November last year.

The IWF said, “IWF reports that the sample of Ms Sanjita Chanu Khumukcham has returned an Adverse Analytical Finding for Testosterone (S1.1 Anabolic Agents). As a consequence, the Athlete is provisionally suspended in view of a potential anti-doping rule violation. In any case, where it is determined that the Athlete did not commit an anti-doping rule violation, the relevant decision will also be published.”

However, Sanjita is being backed up by the Indian federation who is hinting at foul play by IWF by pointing out the six-month delay in collecting the sample and announcing the result. The secretary of the Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF), Sahdev Yadav, said that they have requested a ‘B’ sample test and sought clarification from the IWF over the delay.

Sahdev told The Indian Express, “We believe Chanu is innocent and have requested that her ‘B’ sample be tested. The six-month gap in announcing the result of the test is surprising. We have already lodged an appeal with the international federation and are awaiting the outcome.”

Sanjita has said will fight against the suspension. She said, “I am innocent, I have not taken any banned substance. I will challenge this with the help of the national federation.”

If Sanjita is proven guilty of drug abuse, she can be suspended for up to four years, which will end her hopes of competing in this year’s Asian Games as well as the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.