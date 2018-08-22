With Her Gold In Asian Games, Rani Sarnobat Becomes First Indian Woman Shooter To Achieve The Feat

On Wednesday, Rahi Sarnobat became the first Indian woman shooter to win an Asian Games gold medal in women’s 25-meter pistol event. She shot a total of 34 and claimed the top honors.

In the major part of the final, Rahi was leading as her first 10 shots were on target and even got a five out of five in the sixth series.

Back in 2013, Rahi had won a gold in the World Cup, becoming India’s first pistol shooter to do so. But last year she suffered a serious elbow injury which made her realize that she needed to rework on her game. She roped in Munkhbayar Dorjsuren, a two-time world champion and Olympic medallist from Germany.

“We all train very hard at the range, but at the highest level, you need attitude too. World champions and Olympic champions do things differently, their processes are different,” she said before the Asian Games.

Today, the Maharashtra government announced a cash award of Rs 50 lakh for her to honor her incredible feat.

“I am happy to announce that Maharashtra Government will give Rs 50 lakh to the gold medal winners, Rs 30 lakh to silver medal winners and Rs 20 lakh to bronze medal winners of AsianGames 2018 from Maharashtra,” Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis tweeted.

H/T: News18 and Economic Times