GMB Akash Captures The Extraordinary Stories Of Ordinary People On His Instagram
- March 7, 2018
Last year, we spoke to multimedia journalist GMB Akash from Bangladesh, discussing his award-winning project ‘Heroes of Life,’ through which he introduced the world to the beauty of the LGBTQ community, the vulnerability of the oppressed classes, and the dilemma of the women who are forced into prostitution due to poverty.
He told us, “I continue to knock at the door of every deprived soul I meet on my way. Everyone has a story, and some people have extraordinary stories. I pour my heart and soul to bring out those extraordinary chapters of human life from those people who are very ordinary to the world.”
The artist, who’s worked for publications like National Geographic, Vogue, Time, The Guardian, and Marie Claire, among others, has been narrating painful, powerful stories through his Instagram as well. Every time you visit his profile, you will find a new face sharing their story, and it will always add something to your life.
Read some of these stories here:
“Maa, I don’t need to eat anything; I don’t need to wear new dresses anymore; I will pass my life with one dress. Maa, I don’t need to continue my education but please don’t send me away from you, Maa. I can’t live without you, Maa. Please Maa, I don’t want to go away from you. How I will sleep without you, Maa? How will I call you Maa during the whole day? Maa I will die without you. Please Maa, don’t send me anywhere away from you! You are sending me so I can have food? But how will I swallow my food without you, Maa?” These words are killing me all the time inside me; I am crying every minute for my daughter. I cannot take this pain any more. My daughter Ontu Moni was my only friend. She always used to help me doing everything. I have been sick for the last few months; I had an operation. But now I am feeling like a dead person. My whole house has become a deadly place. Everywhere I can hear my daughter calling me, “Maa! Maa! Maa!” I am not able to take this aching anymore! One month ago, I had to send my daughter to work as a maid to some other people’s home so at least she can eat three times a day. But what could I do? I never could buy a single thing for her; not even a bar of soap or shampoo for her! I could not even manage three meals a day for her. She passed her SSC exam with very good marks but I was not able to admit her in college! I was not able to pay for her private tuition. I was not even able to buy a new dress for her in years! Her father works as a helper in a textile factory; what he earns is nothing to maintain our family of six members. My father-in-law and mother-in-law also live with us and we have a son who is only 11 years old. My Ontu Moni called me some time ago and she was crying loudly over the phone. She was begging me to find a way to bring her back. She was saying repeatedly “Maa, oh, Maa, I am dying every minute for you. Please take me to you Maa. I will die without you!” _ Korimun Nesa (35)
Everyone says we are bad women because we do this work; because we are sex workers. Yes, you people are right. I have never seen someone doing prostitution as a hobby in our community in my life. No one choses prostitution as a hobby. But I have seen a lot of people who have wives and family come to me for fun to indulge themselves. I was born here and started my job at the age of eight. My mother tried a lot to send me somewhere safe. She cried day and night to send me somewhere else away from this brothel. But our madam didn’t permit it because I was in such demand for a lot of clients from the beginning because of my age and youthfulness. It’s very difficult to work in front of your mother but here luckily, every woman learns the trick to kill your soul and become a dead body. I wait hours for my clients and during these hours I have nowhere to sit. I need to stand for hours and do bodily movements and use vulgar slang in order to get a client. I look so skinny so last month my madam started giving me some tablets that make me look fat and sexy. Men choose young and healthy workers because they complain that old workers are depressing. Getting a client is also like winning a battle because I have to compete with other workers and reach my target: ‘8 clients per night’. But when I get a client it is a mixed feeling as if I have won the battle but lost at the same time. I make my living and buy my food by selling my body and dignity. Because I have to stand the whole time, for hours my leg hurts badly when I go to sleep. We can’t take an extra minute for eating, bathing or even using the toilet. If you are late for an extra minute you will get some slaps for a bonus. We can only get some time for sitting when we put our makeup on. It feels exhausting after finishing my target every night. I get such a small portion of food that even after finishing my full meal, I feel hungry all night. I never have seen a family in my life. I wish someone would marry me so that I could have a family. – Maya
I can recall the first incident of sexual harassment in my life. My mother and I were used to learning the Quran from our Moulovi every evening after finishing all our work. That evening my mother fell asleep because of her sickness so I had to sit alone with him to learn my Arabic lesson. Suddenly I was feeling uneasy. I felt that he was touching my right hand in a bad way. Although I was only an eight-year-old girl I could understand the bad vibes of his touching. I was shaking in fear and started feeling like something was stuck in my throat. I held my tears and ran to our washroom and started washing my hand with soap like a mad girl. I washed my hand for the next two hours nonstop crying relentlessly until my mother made me understand that this will never happen again. I came here because I am a misfortunate woman; if it was not my bad luck then how can I lose both of my parents in a rail station? There was one porter who found me and he helped me to search for my parents the whole day and then waited til dusk. But I found no one; I never found them again.I lived for the next few days with the porter family who found me but his wife never liked me. She started fighting with him about me every single day. The last evening in that home she handed me over to her brother and he brought me here. The first day, I did not allow my client to open my dress. He got so angry and tried so hard that he tore apart all my clothes but he could not manage me. After that incident my madam beats me miserably and for the next three days she forced me to sleep naked and locked me without food in a room. On day four I got my food and a new client but I didn’t get my clothes back for several days. After that day I accepted my fate. I accepted men in my room and in my life.Maybe that’s why I feel like I’m being raped every night several times. Every single day I am passing in this dark hell only with the help of the cheapest drugs provided by our madam. Now I don’t wash myself anymore because no one is here to tell me this will never happen again. I don’t cry because no one will tell me to stop crying and hold me to her chest tightly. _ Ovagi (unlucky)
Drying rice is very hard work. My whole family and I have been doing this work for the last 10 years. We are accustomed to this work. You have to work under this fire hot sun the whole day. This is almost impossible for people who are not used to it. Last year Khadeja and her family had a migrant from Sylet to work here in this rich drying field. She fainted the first day when she started working. We all ran to see her. She was so beautiful, like a water lily. I never saw such beauty as hers. I fell in love with her the first time I saw her. But I never knew life is much harder than we think. I fell in love with someone who is three years older than me. Those first few weeks were really very tough for me to understand myself; how was this possible? Did I really love her? What is going on with me, and thousands of other unsolved questions. But it was love. I never felt like this before. I really fell for my water lily. We were living in the same field as well as working in the same field too for drying rice. She started avoiding me the first time she knew that I loved her. It was very difficult for me to make her understand that I really loved her. I started working her portion of the work after finishing my part. I started to be in the same group with her to help in her work so that sometimes I could touch her fingertips while picking up the basket together. For the next couple of months that lucky fingertip touching was everything to me. Finally, she fell for me after three months of my unconditional love for her. The hardest job was to manage our families for our marriage. Nobody wanted to accept this relationship. Because of our determination our families finally accepted our marriage. We got married 16 days ago. I live with my parents and younger brother and sister all together in this tiny room. My wife and I sleep in the bed and my family members sleep on the floor. We are working extra hours for renting our own room. We stay awake until everyone sleeps in order to at least hold each other. After finishing our work we go to the nearby river to pass some time together where no one can see us and smile on us _Moin Uddin (20)and Khadeja (23)
Life is very hard for poor people. Even last year, I was starving with my whole family day after day. Three years ago we lost our home and land due to river erosion. The river took away everything we had. We were living on a piece of land given to us by people. At that time, it was very difficult for me to feed even 4 mouths. My two children, one who is seven and another who is 10, had to leave their school and started working with us in the field. Life had been terrible the last 3 years. My wife and I and our children were working days and nights to accumulate some money and feed ourselves accordingly. We were working so hard that we forgot how to laugh the last couple years. Finally, after two years of hard work, we managed to buy our horse last year for 30 thousand taka and the horse cart for 20 thousand. I named her ‘Lakshmi’ (this is the name of the Hindu Goddess of prosperity and good luck), She brings good luck for me. Since then she has come to our home and everything has changed again. Now we earn together 300-500 taka daily. I don’t let my wife work in the field anymore. I told her she would rather take care of my children. My sons go to school now. Now I am a happy man. I don’t need a lot money for myself and for my family. We live a simple life. We are very happy with Dal-vat. Sometimes fish or meat is a royal food for us. We already know how hard life can be. We know the value of food and the suffering of hard work. That’s why I don’t use Lakshmi every day for carrying goods to earn money. I don’t want to give her unnecessary burdens. My wife and I take care of her as we take care of our two children. I am grateful to God and our Lakshmi for giving us a beautiful happy life. – Abdul Aziz (35)
You can follow GMB Akash on Instagram here.
