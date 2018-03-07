GMB Akash Captures The Extraordinary Stories Of Ordinary People On His Instagram

Last year, we spoke to multimedia journalist GMB Akash from Bangladesh, discussing his award-winning project ‘Heroes of Life,’ through which he introduced the world to the beauty of the LGBTQ community, the vulnerability of the oppressed classes, and the dilemma of the women who are forced into prostitution due to poverty.

He told us, “I continue to knock at the door of every deprived soul I meet on my way. Everyone has a story, and some people have extraordinary stories. I pour my heart and soul to bring out those extraordinary chapters of human life from those people who are very ordinary to the world.”

The artist, who’s worked for publications like National Geographic, Vogue, Time, The Guardian, and Marie Claire, among others, has been narrating painful, powerful stories through his Instagram as well. Every time you visit his profile, you will find a new face sharing their story, and it will always add something to your life.

Read some of these stories here:

You can follow GMB Akash on Instagram here.