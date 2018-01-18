Glass Artist Reshmi Dey Uses The Fragile Yet Strong Quality Of Glass To Carve Her Dreams

There’s nothing more beautiful than the blend of career and passion. In the past few years, thanks to a lot of movies, motivational speeches, and articles, we have understood that when these two come together it builds us both professionally and emotionally.

For Reshmi Dey, who owns India’s only public access glass studio Glass Sutra, it’s her career that reinvented her. “When I failed, it (glass) gave me strength, independence and made me a headstrong person,” says Dey.

Hailing from Assam, Reshmi has lived in Delhi for a decade now and has opened her studio in Vasant Kunj. At her studio, from keen students to professional artists, everyone is welcome to try their hands at glass art.

In our conversation with the glass artist, we uncovered a lot more about her and the art. Read excerpts:

Let’s talk about the first piece that you made.

Oh, it was in the year 1999 before I went to study for the course in 2000. I picked up a piece that was lying redundant in Ferozabad and thought to make something out of it. The final shape of the piece was of the flower Calla Lily which is a sign of rebirth, faith, liveliness, which exactly the art of glass has given me.

What is the one thing that fascinates you most about glass and glass art?

I think it’s the way I connect with glass’s property of transparency as I am a transparent person myself. And, I also love how it is fragile yet so strong. The colours that come out when light drops on it are beautiful. It gives me immense happiness. Glass for me is love at first sight, which I have never encountered with a man or anything else.

It’s been a decade since you started, so is there a dream project that you want to work on?

I am kind of still thinking about it but I do really want to create a larger-than-life Installation artwork at one of the roundabouts in Delhi with an all-women team.

Tell us about the most amazing ‘glasspierence’ you have had.

Hmm, so it goes back to the time when I was in Seattle in 2011 where I had experienced eating popcorn for the first time, made in a Blown Glass globe/Big bubble. The process was an amazing experience. The glassblower gathered the molten glass and started to blow till it got big enough to reverse the side. The man, who was operating it, then opened the mouth of the big bubble (700 Degree C) and put some corn inside the bubble. Thereafter, he put the bubble inside a heating chamber where the temperature was approximately 1200 Degrees C. As he was rotating the bubble, corns started to pop.

That must have been a sight! Talking about your studio, how can one be a part of the workshops?

The process is quite easy. Anybody who is interested can put their request on our website. Once we’ve received the request, we talk to them about their interest and understand what they want.

We’ve noticed, a lot of kids have been part of your workshop. How is the experience with the little ones?

Let me tell you, I have burnt hands while teaching adults but never have I had such incidents with kids. They are the best learners. Once I had the youngest enthusiast – about four years old, who wanted to learn, but as our age limit is six and above, we couldn’t allow her. She requested to see and be part of it, so we decided to let her try under our guidance. And, she was brilliant at it! She learned it so quickly and with the flamework technique she made a little pink elephant for her mother. She blew bubbles through the pipe and also gave us instructions.

Awww! Kids are the best. Any advice for the parents?

Do not ever push your worry on your kids.

Hmm. How do you ensure safety at the workshop?

All of our equipment is from the US and Europe, ensuring safety. We also have health and safety guidelines and eye gear.

Explain a little about the techniques you use.

One of the processes that we use is Hot Glassblowing, which was my first point of interest in Glassmaking. The other technique that we use is the Flamework Technique to do any delicate work. I use this technique which I then translate into a large installation art combining with my hot glass blown pieces.

In my work, one would often find Hot Glass blown pieces into Flameworked pieces. Sometimes if an idea or concept demands a certain approach where I must use other technique of Glass making to create my artwork, then I work with Kiln-formed Glass to Cold work to do surface texture.

Tell us about the one piece that touches you personally.

It was a piece that I made for my Godmother. She has always been there for me and supported me throughout. When I went to the UK to study, one day I sat on a bench and sculpted a piece. It somehow came out to look like a Mary and a child sculpture. My teacher then helped me to put the piece together. This was just to thank her for always being a shoulder.

That’s so beautiful. So Reshmi, whom do you want to raise a glass to?

It might sound clichéd but I want to raise a glass to all women who are streaming against the tide. I want to say cheers to them and applaud all women who are fighting against odds.

Would you like to share with us the moment where you’ve had a ‘heart of glass’?

It’s actually about a time where I lost, gained, and learned simultaneously. It was during a personal breakdown in 2002 when I almost had nothing. I gave in as much as I could in a relationship but sadly nothing worked. But like I said, it did also teach me to introspect more. I realized that it’s easy to find faults in others but difficult to find in yourself and accept them.

Do you plan to exhibit the pieces you make?

Very much. Would love to do soon and it actually is on our bucket list.

One sutra of entrepreneurship that you’ve learned?

Don’t listen to any free advice. Concentrate on your desire, ask yourself, set your standard. Seek information. Introspect.