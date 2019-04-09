Giving The Marginalized Population A Platform, Vasanthi Hariprakash Is Ensuring That Their Opinions Are Heard

As the Lok Sabha elections approach, we will be once again bombarded with statistical news and views of a panel of experts on the whats, hows, and whys of the elections. Once again the opinion of the common man will take a back seat… or will it? At least not in the states of south India, thanks to an innovative initiative called the Pickle Jar Poll Express!

Started by Bengaluru-based Vasanthi Hariprakash, a journalist with years of experience in radio, anchoring, and TV, the Pickle Jar traveled to 11 districts of Karnataka to bring forth marginalized voices. And this time too, Vasanthi plans on traveling over 3,000 kilometers across three southern states- Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu- and she will be accompanied by seasoned journalist Preethi Nagaraj, winner of the Sahitya Akademi award.

“We say what we see. We don’t add wings to it,” said Vasanthi, adding that their aim via the Pickle Jar Poll Express is “to make sense of south India, which is deeply under-represented in largely Delhi-based media, by being on the ground. We go on ground and have conversations with people, many of whom are on the periphery. We do not alter their lived realities but merely reflect their voices.”

“You aren’t looking for quotes; there aren’t any plugs. When it’s not a reward-based assignment, there is more freedom and time to look for interesting people and diverse narratives,” Preethi added.

An independent platform, Pickle Jar Poll Express presents conversations with sections of the marginalized population.

“Politics is one thing that affects you before you are born and after you are dead. Women are interested in politics too and can talk about it too, though they may be hesitant. We hope to highlight their voices in our journey,” Preethi said.

H/T: The News Minute