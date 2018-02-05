Giving Reprieve To Couples, SC Asks Khap Panchayats To Quit Being ‘Conscience Keepers Of Society’

Khap Panchayats are those self-formed community organization in villages that act as quasi-judicial bodies and dole out punishments based on their regressive customs. But the Supreme Court, in a recent decision, has asked the Khap Panchayats to quit ruling the people with their self-made guidelines.

Presiding over the matter was a three-judge bench comprising of Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud and headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra. They pointedly commented on Khap Panchayats’ unwanted role as the “conscience keeper of the society” and said that “no khap, no individual or no society can question the marriage of two people.”

“When two people get into wedlock, no panchayat, no one should interfere,” CJI Misra said.

The SC had earlier ruled that the attack of Khap Panchayats on adult couples opting for an inter-caste marriage is ‘absolutely illegal’ and asked the Centre to enact laws to protect these couples or else the court will evolve a principle and lay down the guidelines.

“Even if panchayat is a collective body, they cannot threaten a girl or a boy from marrying each other. Whatever it is, it shall not be archaic. It should be alive,” the court said.

The apex court had also sought suggestions on the matter from an NGO ‘Shakti Vahini’ ( they had moved the court in 2010 in order to seek directions to the central and state governments to prevent and control honour crimes) and an amicus curiae. Some Khap Panchayats were also invited to put forward their views.

H/T: The Indian Express