Giving Her Civil Services Exam With The Aid Of An Oxygen Cylinder, Latheesha Ansari’s Passion Is Truly Inspiring

Born with brittle bone disease – also known as Osteogenesis Imperfecta (OI), a rare genetic disorder- Latheesha Ansari recently suffered from pulmonary hypertension. She and her parents had asked the government for a portable oxygen concentrator when she would write the civil service exams but her needs were not met in time. She still went to give the exams with the aid of an oxygen cylinder her parents carried for her all the way.

“The new condition makes it necessary for her to have a steady supply of oxygen – she can’t eat without it or talk without it. We had requested the authorities – including the Kottayam Collector – for a portable concentrator. But the tender process had not begun on time and by the time the authorities brought the equipment to the exam venue, Latheesha was already inside, writing her exam. We carried our oxygen cylinder all the way,” said her father Ansari. She has written the prelims at the LBS School of Technology in Thiruvananthapuram.

Apart from her zeal to clear the civil service exams, Latheesha also excels in making glass paintings, an interest that began when she was in class 4. She has even performed on her keyboard for former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy!

But despite her multiple skills, many schools denied giving her admission, saying they can’t take children like her. “We took her to another school then. Two years later, the school that had rejected her called her back and from her third grade to her 12th, she went to the St Thomas school in Erumeli,” said Latheesha’s mother.

After having completed her schooling, she started preparing for civil services, taking distance education from the Pala St Thomas College.

“I would lift her and take her to class. Two months ago, a doctor from Canada gifted this wheelchair that’s worth Rs 1,60,000,” her father said.

Even though she has been suffering from poor health for some time now, nothing could dampen her spirit or her passion. She is also an active member of Amrithavarshini, a charitable society for people with brittle bone disease.

