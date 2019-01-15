Giving Donors The Option To Donate From Their Doorsteps, Anushka Jain Is Making Donation A Smooth Process

“As a child, I would visit an NGO on my birthday with my mother each year. We would collect all the material that we wanted to donate through the year and take it all with us on that one day. As I grew older, I would ask my mother why we visited the same NGO each year. The comfort of knowing where the materials were being used was one of the primary reasons,” said Anushka Jain, a resident of Bengaluru, founder of the organization Share At Door Step (SADS).

Coming from a middle-class family, Anushka started SADS with two NGO partners and today she works with more than 100 NGO partners across eight cities.

“Donating should not be a difficult pursuit for people, and I endeavor to make that process as smooth as possible. Even if I have one small toy that I want to donate, I must be able to do it easily,” she said.

She has over 2.3 lakh donors and 40 corporate tie-ups with companies like Snapdeal, GSK, and Flipkart. Her organization has 12 full-time employees and more than 120 volunteers. But the journey to where she is today wasn’t without its share of difficulties.

“I started the organization in 2015 when I was still employed with Accenture. I would go for pick-ups in the morning before heading to work, and with each pick and drop, my belief in wanting to start this organisation formally just kept getting stronger,” she said. “Despite recognition over the last two years, my parents are still not convinced about what I do. They still want me to do this on the side, as a hobby, but not as a ‘real job’.”

People would criticize her, judge her decision as she is “of marriageable age”. “It’s just a vision. Individuals and brands are all moving towards a cause, and that has been one of the biggest motivations for me to continue on this path,” she said.

But what spurred her on were the words of her father. “He would often tell me to trust myself, have faith in my abilities and just take the plunge. I have pretty much applied that to what I am doing now,” she said.

So, how does SADS work? Well, for starters, here is how you can schedule a pickup:

Visit the SADS website and enter your location The NGOs in your area will appear. Select the NGO whose requirement matches your donation Put the items in your donation bag and schedule a pickup The following items can be donated: a) Clothes, including woolens b) Footwear c) Electronics d) Furniture e) Kitchenware f) Mattresses g) Stationery h) Toys A convenience fee is charged for each pickup. The minimum amount is Rs 199 and depends on the number of items you donate. If you wish to drop off the material yourself, no convenience fee is levied. As of now, pick-ups happen only in Bengaluru.

With over 2.3 lakh happy donors, one of them from Prestige St Johns Wood Apartment in Bengaluru, says, “We have been using Share At Door Step for around two years now. We have organized donation drives in our apartment complex multiple times and got them delivered to Goonj and a few other NGOs through them. I love their story and service–the process is just flawless. I wish them good luck,” said one of their donors.

