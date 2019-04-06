Giving Birth Doesn’t Mean That One Has To Take A Sabbatical: Kareena Kapoor Khan

Ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan gave birth to media darling Taimur Ali Khan in 2016, she has repeatedly spoken about juggling motherhood and her Bollywood career.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, she brought up Veere Di Wedding and how it bothered her that everyone called it her comeback. “When VDW was releasing, everyone tagged it as a comeback [for me] but I don’t think I really went anywhere; I just gave birth. And this idea of saying that an actress has made a comeback is quite derogatory to women because giving birth doesn’t mean that one has to take a sabbatical. It’s the most natural and beautiful thing to happen.”

On whether female actors are slotted differently after marriage and kids, she said, “I don’t think so. It’s very sad if people still think that way, but films like VDW, and actresses doing different parts like how Deepika [Padukone] is right now — it’s about taking up brave roles and having the courage to do it. And I think I’m probably the only actress to be lucky to have struck a balance as I am working with Akshay now and teaming up with Karan again.”

While a lot of privilege goes into being able to continue living your life without any major changes post giving birth, Kareena deserves credit for normalising the idea of not guilt-tripping women for wanting to work after having a baby.