Give An Extra Hoit To Your Santa Belly With Our Slurpilicious ‘Onion Apple Berry Chutney’ Recipe

This is one essential trimming for your dinner or lunch table on Christmas or during this time of the year. The flavors are festive not to mention perfect as a savory accompaniment or a sweet addition.

It goes well with Turkey, Chicken, and even Duck or on a freshly toasted slice of brown bread. It lasts for up to 3 months in a glass air jar in the fridge. Also, it works nicely as an edible gift for friends and family.

Do give it a go! Get your Santa on! Food is love. Food is life. Kill ‘em with kindness and positive Ninja Vibes!

Ingredients:

Red onion(finely sliced) – 2 large nos.

Apple(finely chopped) – 1 large no

Blueberries/Blackberries – ¼ cup

Butter – 2tblsp

Vegetable oil – 1tblsp

Thyme/Oregano –1 tsp

Cinnamon – 1 tsp

Mixed spice – ½ tsp

Honey – 1tblsp

Chicken stock/Red wine – ½ cup

Freshly cracked Black Pepper – as required

Salt – as required

Method:

In a medium sauté pan, add butter and oil until melted and combined. Add onions with honey and a little salt and cook on low heat for around 15-20 mins until browned and caramelized. Add the apples and berries and cook for 5 mins or so until softened. Add the cinnamon powder, mixed spice & herbs and cook for a min. Add the stock/wine and cook for another 10-15 minutes until thickened, while still on the heat, season to taste and take off heat. Let it cool completely before storing in jars. Best served warm or cold.

