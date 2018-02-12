Girls Who Drink Beer Clinch Glasses On Twitter After Goa CM’s Sexist Remark

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has redefined the expression ‘tolerance limit’ by saying, “I have begun to fear now because even the girls have started drinking beer. The tolerance limit is being crossed.”

Well, his “fear” for sure has manifested itself as his covert misogynist remark has sparked a trend in response where women are posting pictures of themselves while enjoying a beer with the hashtag #GirlsWhoDrinkBeer.

What the Goa CM calls concern, we feminists call out sexism and even if we are the #GirlsWhoDrinkBeer, it shouldn’t be one of CM Manohar Parrikar’s concern.

@TedhiLakeer on Saturday started a thread on Twitter urging women to post pictures with beer and the hashtag.

Here is her tweet:

To Sir, With Love. Cheers from Goa, Mr Parrikar! #GirlsWhoDrinkBeer

C’mon good ladies, let’s make this weekend worth it. Use the hashtag and share your beer 🍻 pics on my timeline.

The one with the best pic, your beer is on me. pic.twitter.com/6AX3jejIIV — Nishtha Gautam (@TedhiLakeer) February 10, 2018

The hashtag started trending almost immediately questioning the entire ideology of things being less appropriate for one gender and more appropriate for another. Here are some of the tweets that followed:

#girlswhodrinkbeer and proudly serve it too. Mr Parrikar, you must come and try my cocktails at the Goa carnival. @TedhiLakeer pic.twitter.com/oy2KmLVtJp — Vasu (@LadyHulk_) February 12, 2018

Dear Mr @manoharparrikar please be afraid…because #GirlsWhoDrinkBeer are out to teach you a lesson on how to stop being a regressive & misogynistic person.. Your PM vilifies those that laugh, Yogi asks women to stay home, BJP leaders have raped women & now this #ShameOnYou pic.twitter.com/TK5nXrtQqm — Aiyshwarya Mahadev (@AiyshMahadev) February 10, 2018

Dear Mr. Parrikar, I’m happy to be a girl who drinks beer and grins from ear to ear. 🍻 #GirlsWhoDrinkBeer pic.twitter.com/HrVCivvUlz — SaniyaaRao (@saniya_rao) February 10, 2018

I see your fear, Mr Parrikar, and raise you this giant mug. #GirlsWhoDrinkBeer pic.twitter.com/B7mnVineti — Shikha (@TheCommanist) February 10, 2018

All those questioning the ‘moral’ angle of the trend need to understand that it is not about drinking beer or not, it is about making our own choices and we don’t want anyone to tell us what to do and what not to do. And also, it’s only safe to educate Goa’s CM before he says something like, I have begun to fear now because even the girls have started living lives on their terms and have started speaking up for their rights.